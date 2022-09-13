Emmys brought to their feet by rousing Sheryl Lee Ralph win

Sheryl Lee Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show Monday by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for Abbott Elementary with a brief but rousing song of affirmation.

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs," she belted out. She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream "I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like."

The audience, including Lizzo and many of television's biggest stars, leapt to their feet to cheer on Ralph.

Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso won comedy supporting actors for Ted Lasso, while Matthew Macfadyen of Succession and Julia Garner of Ozark earned drama series supporting actor honors.

"It's such a a pleasure and privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show," Macfadyen said in accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.

Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmy Awards with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as tiny vertical television, and a musical number saluting series theme songs from Friends to The Brady Bunch to Game of Thrones.

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night a party! The night's first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick. Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy.

"It means something," Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor ensnared with his patients by addiction. He went on to recall the "magic" of being introduced to TV when his dad won a set at a raffle and thanked his parents for not mocking his young attempts at acting.

Murray Bartlett won the best supporting actor award for limited series of The White Lotus, a tragicomedy set in a Hawaii resort.

The vibrant start to Monday's show was very different from the best drama contenders include the violently dystopian Squid Game, bleak workplace satire Severance and Succession, about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee Ted Lasso, the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.