English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: High Inflation To Push RBI To Hike Rates Again?
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Emmys 2022: Zendaya wins second best actress in a drama trophy for 'Euphoria'

    It was the second Emmy for Zendaya, who bested Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets"), and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show").

    AFP
    September 13, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
    Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for

    Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards.

    Zendaya on Monday won the Emmy for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Rue on "Euphoria," HBO's searing look at high school life.

    It was the second Emmy for Zendaya, who bested Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets"), and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show").
    AFP
    Tags: #Best actress drama Emmys #Emmy Awards 2022 #Zendaya
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 08:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.