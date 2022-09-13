Emmys 2022: Zendaya wins second best actress in a drama trophy for 'Euphoria'

Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards.

Zendaya on Monday won the Emmy for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Rue on "Euphoria," HBO's searing look at high school life.

It was the second Emmy for Zendaya, who bested Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets"), and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show").