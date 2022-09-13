Emmy Awards 2022: Winners in key categories | See list

HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series this year in a star-studded ceremony honouring television's best.

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.

Outstanding Drama Series: "Succession"

Outstanding Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso"

Lead Actor, Drama: Lee Jung-Jae, "Squid Game"

Lead Actress, Drama: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: "The White Lotus"

Lead Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Lead Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"