Emmy Awards 2022: Winners in key categories | See list

AFP
Sep 13, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series on Monday for his role in South Korean smash hit "Squid Game".

Emmys 2022: Lee Jung-jae, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Squid Game" and Hwang Dong-hyuk, winner of Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for "Squid Game".

HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series this year in a star-studded ceremony honouring television's best.

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.

Outstanding Drama Series: "Succession"

Outstanding Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso"

Lead Actor, Drama: Lee Jung-Jae, "Squid Game"

Lead Actress, Drama: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: "The White Lotus"

Lead Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Lead Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

