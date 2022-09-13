Emmy Awards 2022: Test your knowledge of the Emmys with this quiz

The 74th Emmy Awards, honouring the best television shows and actors, wrapped up at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles this morning (India time). This year saw some newcomers competing against long-established shows. Test your knowledge of the Emmy Awards 2022 with this trivia game. Scroll down for the correct answers:

1) Who won Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th Emmy Awards?

A) Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

B) Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

C) Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

D) Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

2) Who won the award for Best Lead Actor (Female) in a Drama Series?

A) Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

B) Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

C) Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

D) Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

3) The Emmy for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series went to…

A) Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

B) Matthew Mcfadyen (“Succession”)

C) Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

D) Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

4) Who won the award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) in a Drama Series?

A) Janelle James (“Abbot Elementary”)

B) Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

C) Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

D) Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

5) The Emmy for the best Comedy Series went to which of these shows?

A) Abbott Elementary

B) Only Murders in the Building

C) Ted Lasso

D) Barry

6) Who won the award for the Best Lead Actor (Female) in a Comedy Series?

A) Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

B) Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

C) Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”)

D) Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

7) The Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a comedy series?

A) Hader (“Barry”)

B) Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

C) Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

D) Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) Bill

8) Which of these TV shows took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama series?

A) Succession

B) Squid Game

C) Stranger Things

D) Ozark

Answers:

1 – C

2 – A

3 – B

4 – B

5 – C

6 – B

7 – D

8 - A