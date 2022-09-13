Emmy Awards 2022: How the winners posed with their trophies | See photos

Brett Goldstein won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for ‘Ted Lasso.

Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’.

Jean Smart accepts Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks".

Jason Sudeikis poses with two Emmy awards. He won one for Best Actor in a comedy.

Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for "Squid Game" and Lee Jung-jae won the Best Actor in a Drama series for the South Korean smash hit.

"Ted Lasso" won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Zendaya won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for "Euphoria".

