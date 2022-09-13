Emmy Awards 2022: How the winners posed with their trophies | See photos
The Emmy Awards 2022 was a star-studded night in Los Angeles and here are some of key winners in a few top categories from the ceremony posing with their trophies.
September 13, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
"Succession" won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama series.
Brett Goldstein won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for ‘Ted Lasso.
Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’.
Jean Smart accepts Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks".
Jason Sudeikis poses with two Emmy awards. He won one for Best Actor in a comedy.
Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for "Squid Game" and Lee Jung-jae won the Best Actor in a Drama series for the South Korean smash hit.
"Ted Lasso" won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Zendaya won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for "Euphoria". Lee Jung-jae won the Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Squid Game".