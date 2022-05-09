Emma Chamberlain criticised for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain -- the newest ambassador of Cartier jewels -- is being criticised for wearing Maharaja of Patiala’s diamond choker to Met Gala 2022. She had paired the choker with a custom-made Louis Vuittion dress.

The choker, also known as the 1928 Patiala Necklace, was commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. Cartier had created the heirloom piece with 2,930 diamonds and a 234.65 carat De Beers diamond as the centrepiece.

The ornament was, however, allegedly stolen by the British forces in India and repurchased by Cartier.

Chamberlain wearing the heritage jewellery to the Met Gala 2022 whose theme was (ironically) "gilded glamour" did not sit well with the internet.

"This choker is a piece of India’s stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities or youtubers. I found this disrespectful on so many levels," tweeted Brown Baddies NFT Collection -- an account representing South Asian women to put Women of colour (WOC) on the blockchain.

In a clip showing Emma Chamberlain prepping for the Met Gala, the Youtuber can be heard describing the choker as "one of the most intense but beautiful pieces of jewellery". "This specific piece fits the theme so well because during the gilded age, it was all about being extravagant. And I have never seen a more extravagant necklace," she says in the video.

Meanwhile, both Chamberlain and Cartier are yet to respond to the criticism.