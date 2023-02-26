8 must-see Paris spots featured in Emily in Paris Season 3

Netflix has announced the fourth season of Emily in Paris, which has garnered legions of fans since it started streaming in October 2020.

The show provides a glimpse into the lives of Paris’ entrepreneurs, artists and chefs. They are seen dining, socialising, and celebrating their lives in some of the most picturesque spots in Paris.

From historic landmarks to stylish restaurants, these spots offer a unique perspective of Paris. Bookmark this Emily in Paris-inspired Paris guide for your next trip to the City of Love.

A still from the show. (Image via Twitter/EmilyInParisBrasil)

Le Jules Verne

In Emily in Paris, Emily, Sylvie, and Madeline have a heated argument at Le Jules Verne, which is located on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, the most-visited paid monument in the world.

Reopened in 2019, restaurant Le Jules Verne, conceptualised by designer Aline Asmar d’Amman has a chic vibe and offers awe-inspiring, panoramic views of the city's skyline.

Le Jules Verne's interiors are inspired by the Eiffel Tower, French tradition, and Paris. The design aesthetic of the eatery is restrained, and the colour palette includes silver-grey, white, and blue-grey with touches of gold and black.

At Le Jules Verne, chef Frederic Anton whips up beautifully plated, modern French dishes.

Le Jules Verne. (Photo by Stephan Julliard)

Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

Emily and Alfie have a lovely picnic at the scenic Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, which is one of the largest and greenest parks in Paris. Also known as Bald Hill, this popular park features rolling green hills, caves, waterfalls, an artificial lake, a suspended bridge built by Gustave Eiffel, and a viewpoint offering spectacular views of the city. Visitors can unwind amidst the park’s exotic, indigenous trees and spot seagulls, moorhens, and mallard ducks. The park also hosts activities for children and has food stalls as well.

Place de Valois

Emily’s workplace is located in this square. It is also the backdrop of Madeline and Emily’s confrontations. Originally known as Cour des Fontaines, Place de Valois is a quaint square in Paris. This pedestrian only square boasts buildings exhibiting traditional French architecture and trendy French cafes. We suggest grabbing an outdoor table at any restaurant at Place de Valois for people-watching!

Jardin du Palais-Royal

In the show, Emily and Mindy meet for the first time at this charming garden, and they continue to meet here throughout the show. This expansive garden is fronted by the neoclassical Palais Royal and is surrounded by luxurious shopping arcades that frame it. Jardin du Palais-Royal is the perfect place to relax or have a picnic lunch with friends.

As Emily and Mindy take a walk, they see some balloons at Sacre-Coeur Basilica and stop to admire the building. Consecrated in 1919, the ​​Sacre-Coeur Basilica is one of the most visited churches in France. Situated at the top of the Montmartre hill, it showcases Roman-Byzantine architecture and features four majestic domes. You’ll find artists sitting around the church who paint spectacular portraits of people and the basilica. At night, the lit-up Sacre-Coeur Basilica is a sight to behold. The streets leading up to the church have people singing and dancing to lively music.

Sacre-Coeur Basilica (Photo by Mario Scheibl / Unsplash)

Palais Garnier

Sylvie and her husband enjoy a night at the Palais Garnier to celebrate their anniversary. The palace was the residence of the Paris Opera until 1989. Presently, Palais Garnier is primarily the venue for ballet performances. Designed by architect Charles Garnier in 1875, the breathtaking building houses an auditorium, public areas, a museum library, and numerous rehearsal studios and workshop spaces. Visit the Palais Garnier for its spectacular performances and its mesmerising interiors. Along with attending shows, visitors can also take guided tours of Palais Garnier.

(Photo by Caleb Maxwell/ Unsplash)

Hotel Molitor Paris

In Episode five, Emily and Mindy relax and have cocktails on Hotel Molitor's poolside chairs. Located in the chic 16th district of Paris, Hotel Molitor is an upscale boutique hotel. The hotel’s highlights include its heated outdoor pool, a historic 1930s indoor pool, ​​a cafe, and a stylish rooftop bar. Decorated by Jean-Philippe Nuel, the hotel's guest rooms offer a view of the summer pool. This property is in a great location, and has well-appointed interiors and amenities.

La Nouvelle Eve

In this season of Emily in Paris, Mindy performs at La Nouvelle Eve, a traditional cabaret restaurant, and her friends Emily, Alfie, Camille, and Benoit support her in the audience. Situated at the foothills of Montmartre in the 9th arrondissement, La Nouvelle Eve is one of the oldest and most elegant cabaret theatres in Paris. It boasts opulent interiors featuring a Corinthian-styled multicoloured stage and sumptuous tables and booths. At La Nouvelle Eve, guests are treated to an eclectic range of cabarets and musical performances while they indulge in delectable French food.