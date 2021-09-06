MARKET NEWS

English
Entertainment

Elvis Presley’s iconic white jumpsuit breaks record, sells for over 1 million dollars

The jumpsuit, designed by Bill Belew, was sold by Kruse GWS Auction the entertainment memorabilia auction house specialising in celebrities. with an opening bid of $350,000 while the cape is going for $50,000.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
The jumpsuit, designed by Bill Belew, was sold by Kruse GWS Auction.

One of Elvis Presley‘s iconic white eyelet jumpsuit and cape worn by the legendary musician at a string of shows was sold for more than a million dollars.

The Elvis Presley Eyelet Jumpsuit and Cape from his 1972 Madison Square Garden performances in New York have sold for $1,012,500, with the auction house reporting it as a world record price.

Besides, Kruse GWS Auctions has also collaborated with Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla and has begun taking live bids for a private lunch with her.

Close

"I thought, 'Why not be a part of it?'" says Priscilla. "I used to have a different opinion about these estate sales, but then as I got older I realized that you have to pass these things down to someone who'll really appreciate them," she told People in an interview.

A portion of the lunch auction will go to the Dream Foundation, which supports terminally ill adults and their families.

“She’s [Priscilla] just such a wealth of experience and knowledge. You don’t study and learn about Elvis without learning about Priscilla as well. Their names are synonymous,” Kruse GWS Auction said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elvis Presley
first published: Sep 6, 2021 03:15 pm

