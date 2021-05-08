Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live: What to expect as Dogecoin soars amid cryptic posts

Elon Musk in the studio ahead of his Saturday Night Live episode (Image: Twitter/@nbcsnl)

Billionaire Elon Musk will add another feather to his cap on May 8 when he hosts the Saturday Night Live (SNL) television show, becoming one of the few business tycoons to do so.

In a tweet on April 25, SpaceX founder Musk had confirmed that he will host SNL on May 8. "Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," Musk added in another tweet.

Musk is also the founder of The Boring Company, and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

What’s SNL?

SNL is an American late-night live television sketch comedy show. Originally titled 'NBC's Saturday Night', the popular show has been running since 1975.

It involves comedy skits and small performances that parody contemporary culture and politics. These are performed by a cast that keeps changing over a period of time.

Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who delivers the opening monologue and performs in skits along with other cast members. There are also performances by a musical guest. Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest for the May 8 episode.

Celebrities such as Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Tina Fey, among others, have hosted SNL episodes multiple times. Personalities from beyond the entertainment industry have also hosted the show, including Donald Trump (in 2004 and 2015) and former United States vice president Al Gore, among others. In recent years, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have also made appearances on the show.

SNL rarely picks hosts from the world of business or technology, but former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was one such personality to host it.

A picture tweeted by Elon Musk ahead of the May 8 episode of SNL (Image: Twitter/@elonmusk)

What to expect

Over the last couple of weeks, Musk has been dropping cryptic messages about his performance with tweets such as "The Dogefather" and "Woke James Bond".

On May 2, the 49-year-old asked his Twitter followers for skit ideas. Responding to his own question, Musk later tweeted: "Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony" and "Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank".

Thus, fans have been anticipating a performance, potentially involving the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency’s value has soared ahead of his appearance (among other factors). Musk is one of the most prominent supporters of Dogecoin.



ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ

— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021

“I’m a wild card, no telling what I might do,” Musk, wearing a black bandana, joked in a short promotional video.

Musk is no stranger to the world of entertainment. The South Africa-born billionaire has appeared on The Simpsons, Rick and Morty and South Park.

However, some of the cast members have expressed displeasure at the show being given as a platform to the world’s richest people.

Musk’s appearance on SNL is being compared to the show’s controversial decision to invite Trump to host it in 2015 while he was preparing for his presidential run.

The show also comes at a time when electric car company Tesla – of which he is an early-stage investor and the CEO – has come under increased pressure. Long time shareholder Baillie Gifford, an investment management company, has disclosed that it had sold 40 percent of its Tesla shares.

Police in California are also investigating a fatal accident in which a Tesla car crashed into an overturned truck. Reuters has cited California regulators’ documents as saying that Tesla executives do not believe the company can deliver the “Full Self Driving” autonomous vehicle technology this year, contradicting Musk’s statements.

Read: Tesla Cybertruck spotted in New York ahead of Musk's appearance on SNL

Timing and where to watch

The show runs for a total of around 93 minutes, including commercials, in the US. The episode will start at 11.30 pm ET on May 8. That’s 9.00 am Indian Standard Time on May 9.

Unfortunately, SNL is not broadcast live in India. While viewers can watch it on the NBC app, a VPN connection would be needed as the application is not available in India.