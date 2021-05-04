Elon Musk seeks Saturday Night Live skit ideas from Twitter users; here's what netizens suggested

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on May 2 asking his followers to pitch skit ideas for the upcoming Saturday Night Live (SNL) gig he will be hosting. Musk’s SNL episode will be aired on May 8 and Miley Cyrus will be performing on the show.

Musk, who is amongst the world’s wealthiest persons and hopes to colonise Mars someday, tweeted: “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

Before seeking suggestion, however, Musk himself pitched a few ideas to his over 52 million Twitter followers and wrote: “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony ... Baby Shark and Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank ... Woke James Bond.”

While some of his followers took his tweet seriously and started sharing SNL sketch ideas, several others grabbed the opportunity to admonish the billionaire. Let us take a look at how netizens responded to Elon Musk’s tweet on SNL skits:



Maybe we should just #DogecoinToTheMoon

— SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) May 3, 2021



Tesla acquires Comcast and you now own SNL and decide to cancel it and replace with Mad TV May 1, 2021





Announce that you’re giving away half your fortune to help eradicate deep poverty, fight climate change and promote world peace.

— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 2, 2021