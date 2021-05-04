MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Elon Musk seeks Saturday Night Live skit ideas from Twitter users; here's what netizens suggested

While some of Elon Musk's followers took his SNL skit idea tweet seriously and started sharing genuine SNL sketch ideas, several others grabbed the opportunity to admonish the billionaire.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk


Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on May 2 asking his followers to pitch skit ideas for the upcoming Saturday Night Live (SNL) gig he will be hosting. Musk’s SNL episode will be aired on May 8 and Miley Cyrus will be performing on the show.

Musk, who is amongst the world’s wealthiest persons and hopes to colonise Mars someday, tweeted: “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

Before seeking suggestion, however, Musk himself pitched a few ideas to his over 52 million Twitter followers and wrote: “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony ... Baby Shark and Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank ... Woke James Bond.”

While some of his followers took his tweet seriously and started sharing SNL sketch ideas, several others grabbed the opportunity to admonish the billionaire. Let us take a look at how netizens responded to Elon Musk’s tweet on SNL skits:





Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk #Saturday Night Live
first published: May 4, 2021 05:54 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.