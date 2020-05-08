App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk names son ‘X Æ A-12’| Here’s a list of bizarre celebrity baby names

Several celebrities have raised many eyebrows over the years for the bizarre names they gave their kids, such as British chef Jamie Oliver who named his sons and daughters Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice and River Rocket

Jagyaseni Biswas

The world was bewildered by Elon Musk’s choice of name for his first child. The billionaire decided to name his son ‘X Æ A-12’, which most found to be like a cryptic code. But the couple later explained that the name is to be pronounced as ‘X Ash Archangel’, and it is an acronym of sorts.

However, Musk is not the first celebrity to choose an unusual name for his child. Several celebrities have raised many eyebrows over the years for the bizarre names they gave their kids. Let us take a look at a few.

- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian named their daughter North West.
- Actor Jason Lee named his son Pilot Inspektor.
- Jessica Simpson named her son Ace Knute.
- Beyonce and Jay-Z named their daughter Blue Ivy.
- Ashlee Simpson named her son Bronx Mowgli.
- British chef Jamie Oliver has five kids named Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice, and River Rocket.
- Singer Gwen Stefani named her son Zumma Nesta Rock.
- Alicia Silverstone’s son was named Bear Blue.
- Musician Cardi B named her daughter Kulture Kiari.
- Hilary Duff named her daughter Banks Violet Bair.
- Nicole Richie and Joel Madden named their son Sparrow James Midnight.
- Robert Downey Junior named his son Exton Elias Downey.
- Actor Kate Winslet named her son Bear Blaze Winslet.
- Kylie Jenner named her daughter Stormi Webster.

First Published on May 8, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #Celebrity #Hollywood

