Eight films to revisit as Punjab sees separatist politics rear its ugly head again

Manisha Lakhe
Mar 26, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

With separatist politics back on the horizon, time we re-watched these well-argued, well-made screen representations of the immeasurable cost of human lives extracted by partisan ideas raging in our worlds.

Seven Indian films and a web-series on the subject of a common man caught in the cross-fire of separatist politics and militancy/terrorism.

Whether it is a political storm brewing in one corner of our stunning north India, or in the rain-dazzled Northeast, or one that affects the lives of the migrant workers in the national capital or of the forest dwellers in the middle of the country, or the tribes of the coastal south, or the recent protests at the Indian consulates in the UK and the US for a separate land for the Sikhs, people, including artistes, with particular interests, have wanted to ally themselves with different causes.

Identity politics and cinema make strange bedfellows. The governments involved either clamp down severely on the release of these films, banning them and even arresting the makers in some countries (think Iran). Though more the suppression, more the dissent. Films and art will find a way to get made and reach the audience. And, in countries where freedom of expression is a given, the process is tad easier, albeit in varying degrees.

And then there are times when the governments have used cinema for propaganda, too. Love the films or hate them, what we need to know is how and why one man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist?

Here is not-a-comprehensive list of eight Indian screen representations (seven films and one web-series), that have engaged with the subject of a common man caught in the cross-fire of separatist politics and militancy/terrorism: