Dutch DJ Martin Garrix: ‘I always get so much love and support in India’

Deepali Singh
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

The two-time MTV EMA winner and four-time World’s #1 DJ has embarked on his most expansive India tour.

DJ Martin Garrix is currently on his India tour.

After a successful run in the region in the year 2018, Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix is currently on his most expansive-ever India tour. The two-time MTV EMA winner and four-time World’s #1 DJ kicked off his tour on March 3 in Bengaluru followed by Hyderabad on March 4. They will head to Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi before culminating the tour in Ahmedabad on March 12. In a quick chat with Moneycontrol, Garrix spoke about his love for live tours and why collaborations bring out the best in him. Edited excerpts:

This is your sixth visit to India and your most expansive tour yet. What do you find exciting about this country?

There is no place like India. We have done some of the craziest shows here and I’m so proud that we get to do this big tour now.

How important is India as a market for you?