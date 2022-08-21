Duranga review: The slack remake of a Korean thriller

Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek adopts a steely, dead-pan and intriguing tone, and delivers the most compelling performance in the first season of 'Duranga'.

‘Flower of Evil’ has all the predictable tropes of a Korean thriller series. Every episode has at least one twist in the plot, building momentum to an edge-of-the-seat finale. But what really sets it apart is the relationship at the centre of the story—that of a police officer and a murder-accused son of a serial killer who is in disguise as a metal craftsman.

In its Indian adaptation, a Zee5 series developed by Goldie Behl, written by Charudutt Acharya and directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, the best part of the original series—the chemistry between the police officer and her husband, even as she gathers clues to finding who the man she is seemingly happily married to could be—get short-changed. Instead, the adaptation is true to the original’s skeletal elements of the drama and suspense around a menacing serial killer and the trail of damage and terror that he leaves behind.

Metal craftsman Sammit (Gulshan Devaiah) is almost always indoors, chipping away with his tools or cooking delicious food for his family, his wife Ira (Drashti Dhami), a police officer, and daughter Anya (Hera Mishra). He also practices smiling. Ira isn’t aware that Sammit is on the run because he has hidden from Ira that he is actually Abhishek, the son of dreaded serial killer Balu (Zakir Hussain). The only people who know his real identity are his parents, played by Divya Seth Shah and Rajesh Khattar.

A series of murders which Ira and her team are investigating threatens to expose Sammit’s façade. A crime blogger known for his exposés, Vikas (Abhijit Khandekar), who happens to be a childhood friend of Abhishek and his sister Prachi (Barkha Bisht) in a small town in Maharashtra, starts his own parallel investigation. All clues point to Sammit (aka Abhishek), and Ira will have to deal with the frightening reality that the person that entire police force and a disruptive crime vlogger are looking for is her caring husband.

The nine-episode series ends with a cliff-hanger, and a second season certainly holds the promise of making Duranga a robust and engaging thriller. Even though suspension of disbelief goes with the territory of most Korean thrillers—a man on the run being married to an ace investigating officer?—what Duranga suffers from the most is careless plotting and asking its audience to take the ‘suspend disbelief’ demand to the extreme. Every clue that leads to more twists crops up in the most convenient of settings. The police investigations are a farce—every little decision or doubt is articulated, Ira and her team members are bumbling about without any conviction.

Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek adopts a steely, dead-pan and intriguing tone, and delivers the most compelling performance in the first season. Dhami looks surprised in every other shot, and channels Ira’s dilemmas —dilemmas of an already flat character—in a monotone performance. The chemistry between the two is non-existent, which strips the story of a volatile and riveting dramatic core. The suspense continues to build nonetheless, through some unexpected plot turns, but overall, Duranga is an unsatisfying watch because of how low its engagement with its characters is. On paper, Abhishek is a fascinating character. On screen, he is a misfire even with a good amount of acting gear, because none of what surrounds him has enough fodder for Duranga to fly—either as a thriller or as a love story.