Coronavirus lockdown: Doordarshan to bring back Ramayan, Mahabharat among other classics

Do you want to catch up on iconic mythological shows while you are stuck at home during the lockdown period?

Well, you may soon be able to binge watch shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat as Doordarshan is likely to bring back these mythological classics.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar has said recently in a tweet that DD is trying to work out a deal with the rights-holders of these serials to re-telecast the shows once again during the 21-day lockdown period due to COVID-19.

Many on social media are requesting a rerun of these shows as these serials will help reduce the stress people are dealing with due to the lockdown, a step taken by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Along with the mythological shows, people are also urging DD to bring back shows like Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Chanakya, a hit show from the 90s, Shri Krishna, Bharat Ek Khoj.

The requests also include other shows like Shriman Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Malgudi Days, Nukkad, Jungle Book, Chandrakanta, and Fauji, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Repeat shows are the need of the hour for the broadcasters as shooting is on halt and not many channels have enough bank of new episodes to continue for a long time.

So, to keep viewers hooked on to TV, reruns of old shows have become important.

While presenting the BARC and Nielsen report on TV and smartphone consumption during COVID-19 week, Sunil Lulla, CEO, BARC said that broadcasters will play some classic repeats as production of new content is on halt and such shows can get the interest of new and more viewers.

He also mentioned that, in the US, broadcasters were looking at short-form programming that can be created at home.

Television is seeing a spike in consumption during the COVID-19 period and GECs, news (general entertainment channels) and movies are seeing the maximum increase.

Plus, it is not during primetime alone when the consumption is high. Non-prime time periods are also seeing significant rise in consumption both in urban and rural markets.