Dolby bullish on Indian market, turns its focus to digital

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike made a lasting impact on the audience as well as the box office this year. The movie's sound-design and background score stood out.

It was Dolby, the company that specialises in in audio noise reduction and audio encoding/compression, that worked on the film.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Ashim Mathur, Senior Director Marketing, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories, said: "It is a movie where sound played a very important role because it aided and enhanced the narrative and the movie viewing experience.”

With sound becoming an important factor for the success of a movie, production houses are opting for Dolby Atmos mix. The theatres are also opting for Dolby Atmos sound system.

Dolby recently reached a milestone of more than 500 installed Dolby Atmos screens and more than 500 movie titles in Dolby Atmos across India in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

"From Indian multiplexes including 16 all Dolby Atmos multiplexes to independent and single screen exhibitors, Dolby Atmos screens are found in 143 cities and 22 states and Union Territories in collaboration with Carnival Cinemas, Cinepolis, Inox Cinemas, PVR Cinemas, SPI Cinemas and other independent exhibitors, said Mathur.

"Dolby Atmos creates powerful, moving audio by introducing two important concepts to cinema sound: audio objects and overhead speakers," said Mathur.

Dolby Atmos disposes sound from all directions, including overhead, to fill the cinema with clarity, richness, detail, and depth.

But Dolby's sound technology is not restricted to films and theatres as it extends to both television and digital platforms.

"On the broadcast side, we have been partnering and working very closely with key broadcasters, from the time of the introduction of HD in India (2011-2012)," said Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

Over 75 HD channels out of the 90+HD channels on air in India are being beamed with Dolby Audio 5.1 surround sound.

This year, Dolby's specific focus will be on streaming services as the OTT segment is witnessing rapid growth.

"In the OTT domain we are working with several OTT service providers who are now streaming content with our technology. When we look at global majors, our technology is adopted by platforms like Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, to name a few. In India we are working with platforms like Voot, Sun NXT, YuppTV, etc and there’s more that’s currently in the pipeline. Recently Voot announced plans to produce and stream all its originals in Dolby Audio," said Kedia.

Dolby is also offering more than audio technology. With Dolby Vision, it aims to enhance the visual side of the audio visual experience.

According to Kedia, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never before seen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker.

Dolby Vision is available across all screens, from cinemas, to television, to mobiles, to PCs and tablets.

"We have worked with leading OEMs including LG, Sony, Panasonic for them to integrate Dolby Vision into their televisions. On the mobile side, Apple is a big adopter of Dolby Vision, the iPhone, Mac, Apple TV 4K include Dolby Vision," said Kedia.

He added that close to 200 movies have been released with Dolby Vision in cinemas and on the streaming side, Netflix has over 600 plus hours of content in Dolby Vision. iTunes has close to 200 titles in Dolby Vision on the iTunes store.

"We are also working on setting up a Dolby Vision grading infrastructure in India in partnership with leading post-production companies," said Kedia.