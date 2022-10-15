Diwali 2022: 5 films releasing this festive season

Diwali 2022 celebrations will kick off next weekend and there a complete line-up films releasing around during that time. Here is a look at the big upcoming releases.

1) Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar-starrer action-adventure film is set for release on October 25. He will be seen in the role of an archaeologist scrambling to establish the existence of the mythical Ram Setu bridge. The film's cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

2) Thank God

Led by Ajay Devgn, the fantasy comedy movie will clash with Ram Setu at the box-office this Diwali. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also stars Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi.

3) Sardar

Karthi-starrer Tamil spy film Sardar will be in cinemas starting October 21. The movie marks actor Laila's comeback and Chunky Pandey's Tamil cinema debut.

4) Padavettu

Malayalam action thriller film Padavettu is also set for October 21 release. The movie's cast includes Nivin Pauly, Shammi Thilakan and Aditi Balan.

5) Gandhada Gudi

Gandhada Gudi is the dream project of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Releasing on October 28, his final film is a tribute to the heritage of Karnataka.

The movie's trailer has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube.