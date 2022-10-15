English
    Diwali 2022: 5 films releasing this festive season

    From Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Gandhada Gudi' to Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu', a look at the big films set to release soon.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    A still from Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi. (Image credit: PRK Audio)

    A still from Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi. (Image credit: PRK Audio)

    Diwali 2022 celebrations will kick off next weekend and there a complete line-up films releasing around during that time. Here is a look at the big upcoming releases.

    1) Ram Setu

    Akshay Kumar-starrer action-adventure film is set for release on October 25. He will be seen in the role of an archaeologist scrambling to establish the existence of the mythical Ram Setu bridge. The film's cast also includes  Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

    2) Thank God 

    Led by Ajay Devgn, the fantasy comedy movie will clash with Ram Setu at the box-office this Diwali. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also stars Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi.

    3) Sardar

    Karthi-starrer Tamil spy film Sardar will be in cinemas starting October 21. The movie marks actor Laila's comeback and Chunky Pandey's Tamil cinema debut.

    4) Padavettu

    Malayalam action thriller film Padavettu is also set for October 21 release. The movie's cast includes Nivin Pauly, Shammi Thilakan and Aditi Balan.

    5) Gandhada Gudi

    Gandhada Gudi is the dream project of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Releasing on October 28, his final film is a tribute to the heritage of Karnataka.

    The movie's trailer has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube.

     
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 02:38 pm
