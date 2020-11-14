Diwali 2020 binge-watch guide: Overindulge yourself with these movies, shows over this weekend

It is festival season and your dining table and the kitchen and every available surface is overladen with all kinds of mithais and delicious savory bites. If you are like me, it is difficult to stop at just one. You need to eat two of anything! What kind of monster eats only one kaju katli or one chakli?

In honour of our habit of never eating just one, I am happy to share shows that you will love to indulge in after eating the way we do during festivals. Right away I want to admit that I am one of those who will extend my grabby zombie paws to the last laddoo on the plate willing it to come towards me because I’m too full to move. I look around, everyone in the room is exactly like that, looking at the laddoo, but too full to move.

Kingdom is one of favourite zombie shows because it takes us back in time (so lavish costumes and fabulous settings) and shows us how the undead can make heroes of unlikely people.

Considering the age we are living in, it is easy to imagine a conspiracy to hold on to power at any cost… So it is fun to see the Queen prop up a zombie king in order to hold on to power. It is such a fun watch, you will not realise when season one ends and the second begins!

Since we are not stopping at one, let’s get to a different kind of indulgence. A savoury one with tea. A plot that twists and turns and you begin to take sides and hope the good guy wins. Rugal is one show to watch with chai…

The action scenes are superlative and once you get used to the customs, you will begin enjoying even the social dramas that show up on Netflix.

Wait, what? Everyone at home is talking about food again? Who are these monsters you are related to?! You are barely surfacing from the day, and the never ending snacks… It’s time to switch gears and calm everyone down and get them to emulate the Master in one of my most favourite food shows: Midnight Diner.

It’s a tiny diner that seats about eight or nine people and The Master will cook only what he has. It’s a refuge, a haven to all those who don’t want to go home to their tiny rooms, and there are always incredible stories of people who enter the diner. Of course, these are tales connected to food. What is so fascinating is the lead character, the Master - played by Kaoru Kobayashi - who is unflappable and calm at all times. He gives us no clue as to why he’s there, night after night, cooking beautifully.

No gratuitous back story, no judgements. This is one of the finest shows I have seen, and it has now become my favourite go-tos whenever I am exhausted by the hurly burly, and want to just sit back, admire the city lights and sigh into a glass of dark pinot.

As you can see this is from 2014, and the new chef is in the new season. But, it’s true what they say, ‘You never can forget the first one.’ The show is so good, there is a wonderful YouTube compilation of recipes of foods you will see in the show…

If season after season of food stories moves you, and calms you to the point of falling asleep, you are rudely awakened by the little ones at home who want to tell you who is the best among cousins. You ask all the munchkins to sit down and not call one another toad and frog, because being a frog could be a heroic thing.

Kulipari: An Army of Frogs is a fun, fantasy tale for children but has rather grown up themes that can keep you occupied, sort of like sparklers that everybody loves. The story continues in the second season, but you know how kids are, their attention spans wander off no matter how cool the show is! You switch to Meet the Willoughbys on Netflix, that has everything kiddies love: mean adults, daft adults and yes, candy.

Fighting to save the family has been a theme of our lives especially with the pandemic still raging. Years ago when DC comics released #75 (and still remember being a grown up and crying like a baby when someone tried to take the comic book out of my hands and I have a torn copy of The Death Of Superman) how the world changed. So, it was fun to watch Superman: Red Son that just released on Amazon Prime Video in time for a family watch. We have such glut of Soviet spy movies, preconceived notions of American superheroes that I squirmed at the idea of a Russian Superman and Lex Luthor as America’s last best hope. But it turned out to be a good watch.

The kids are tired and asleep and the lights twinkle in the balcony and you watch the patch of darkness below the flame of an oil lamp still shining. It reminds me of a wonderfully dark and disturbing Nigerian film Citation that I have watched. It speaks of how societies across the world treat women and favour men, always excusing bad behaviour on their part if they are learned and in positions of power.

Although I watched this two and a half hour film over the whole day, pausing the film each time I was triggered by the emotions that this young girl (Temi Otedola, so brilliant it is tough to believe this is her debut role!) goes through. Why am I suggesting that you watch this film when everything seems to be happy and wonderful?

It is a subject that is often ignored by our families because it is easier to deny that teachers can be in the wrong. But, this film is like a beacon of hope that shows you why you cannot give up in the face of injustice. The film is so brilliantly shot, so seamlessly edited that you watch the past and present shape the young girl whose admiration changes to righteous anger. How she loses friends in the process and sticks to her truth. Ultimately there is light that dispels darkness. And isn’t that what this festival is all about?

Manisha Lakhe Is A Poet, Film Critic, Traveller, Founder Of Caferati — An Online Writer’s Forum, Hosts Mumbai’s Oldest Open Mic, And Teaches Advertising, Films And Communication.