Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disney+ Hotstar to launch on April 3 in India. Here’s what is new

Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription will cost Rs 1,499

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a trial run of its beta version earlier in March, Hotstar will finally be launching officially as Disney+ Hotstar in India on April 3. Three different subscription plans to the OTT platform will be available in the country starting April, namely Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and a basic tier with advertisements.

All existing subscribers will be upgraded to the new subscription plans of their choice and will be charged as per the new rates once they renew their subscription.

The announcement of the upgrade was made by media company Star India on March 31. It was originally supposed to launch on March 29, but that got postponed.

Fortunately for Disney+ Hotstar, it is launching officially in the country at a time when most people are stuck at home due to 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions will cost Rs 399 per year and users will be able to access special content including Iron Man, The Avengers movies, Frozen II, Toy Story 4, etc. Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription, on the other hand, would cost Rs 1,499, and subscribers will get to watch all the latest shows from HBO, Fox, etc, along with 29 Disney+ original content.

Notably, before the official launch of the upgraded version of the OTT platform, a virtual red-carpet event will be held on April 2, where the movie The Lion King will premiere at 6 pm in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #disney+ hotstar #Hotstar #OTT platforms

