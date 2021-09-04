Disney fairy tale reboot 'Cinderella' brings back memories of Cruella - the brilliant, bad, little bit mad designer

Camila Cabello in 'Cinderella'. (Photo: Kerry Brown © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC via AP)

Dodi Smith’s novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians (1956) got a new adaptation earlier this year. This time, it placed Cruella de Vil front and centre and built the origin story of the girl with the black and white mane who was “Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad.”

The darker tone of Cruella, a Disney film (streaming on Disney+ Hotstar), is set right away, with all the colours wiped out of the opening logo of Disney’s Magic Kingdom castle. Like little Estella’s hair, which is half black and half white, the castle too is painted shades of black, white and grey.

Emma Stone plays the grown up Estella, whose mother has trained her to reign in her pitiless instincts. When she gets tragically orphaned, young Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) finds herself in London where she uses all her natural born intelligence to survive, teaming up with Horace and Jasper, a pair of petty thieves who become her friends, family and partners in crime.

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action Cruella. (Photo by Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserve. Via Associated Press)

Coincidentally, like this week’s other Disney fairy tale reboot, Cinderella, both Ella and Estella have the talent and ambition to become fashion designers. Whereas Cinderella’s story is about magic, handsome princes and fairy godmothers, Cruella’s story is focused on vengeance and madness. The former is a colourful musical about the empowerment of its central character, whereas the latter, directed by Craig Gillespie, pits two ruthless women against each other. If Cinderella’s stepmother was the thorn in her side, Cruella goes head to head with the fashion czarina Baroness von Hellman played by Emma Thompson.

Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beaven feasted on the punk rock era of 1970s London to craft costumes that become weaponry in Cruella. Stone alone is said to have had 47 costume changes in the film and Thompson has 33 outfits. Thompson seems to have relished playing the part as much as she enjoyed wearing the hourglass gowns, as has Stone who has reportedly signed on for the sequel to Cruella. These two actresses dominate the 134-minute film, which has narrative peaks and slumps and several characters that serve as accessories. But the two villainous women are a treat, especially when they have swag like Stone and Thompson and hair, make up and costumes to match.

The punk rock mood is limited to Cruella and her fashion-forward friend Artie with a David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust inspired look. The Baroness’s costumes are Dior-inspired while her house and surroundings feel more gothic. Cruella’s own fashion statement is at the intersection of Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and vintage punk. My favourites are Cruella’s flaming red gown, her garbage truck dress and the strapless structured gown embellished with gold beads that holds a surprise.

There’s also the Dalmatian spots-inspired dress, but given this is a Disney movie with a U/A 7+ rating, parents need not worry about cruelty to animals, because this is a dialed-down Cruella. Giving her an origin story that involves the tragic death of a parent immediately creates a sympathetic connection between antagonist and audience. She also has a pet dog, which means the Dalmatians are safe. The unilateral villainy is consigned to the Baroness, and the duality of Estella/Cruella is not confined to black and white but has permeated into the in-between shades of grey. Her essence is not just that of a wretched dog-napper, but a character who quotes Helen Reddy’s 1972 song: “I am a woman, hear me roar”.