Disney could soon lose copyright to Mickey Mouse. What will happen next

Mickey Mouse is a defining character in the Disney world.

Disney could lose the copyright to its iconic and defining character Mickey Mouse in 2024. But does that mean everyone will be able to use to freely?

According to the law in the United States, copyright for original works produced "anonymously or pseudo-anonymously" lasts 95 years, DW reported. After that, a work or a character enters public domain.

The original Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie was created in 1928 so its copyright will expire in 2024.

But it is only Mickey Mouse's 1928 version that will lose copyright. The animated character underwent numerous changes over the years and those versions will still have copyright protections, Euro News reported. They will become part of public domain in different years.

By law, Mickey Mouse entering public domain will make it free-to-use but there will be certain complexities involved.

“You can use the Mickey Mouse character as it was originally created to create your own Mickey Mouse stories or stories with this character. But if you do so in a way that people will think of Disney – which is kind of likely because they have been investing in this character for so long – then in theory, Disney could say you violated my trademark," Daniel Mayeda, an entertainment lawyer, told The Guardian.

Many more Disney characters are set to enter public domain in the coming years. Pluto's copyright could end in three years. Disney could lose ownership of Donald Duck in six.

But what usually happens when creators lose exclusive rights to the characters they create? Others reimagine them, sometimes in gory ways.



First poster for the ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film ‘WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY’ has been released.

(Source: https://t.co/BInJA5XGS1) pic.twitter.com/koxPJUHPuI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2022

One of most telling examples of this has been Winnie the Pooh's journey from sweet-natured bear to killer.