Discover heroism in Ukraine through films and shows

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the opening credits of 'Servant of the People'. (Image: Screen grab)

When there’s a war happening thousands of miles away, we should know that we are going to be affected too. I was horrified by the pictures emerging out of Ukraine, how the maternity hospitals were being bombed and people huddled in freezing basements. I hadn’t realised how close war can be until I heard scared and scarred Indian students shared their experiences of sheltering in bunkers and subway stations, their long trek across a war-torn country to reach the borders…

HBO made this deeply shocking series about a nuclear disaster that is one of the biggest of our lifetime. Though nuclear scientists will cringe when we say it was a nuclear disaster (they labelled it a gas and water disaster), the radiation zone that Chernobyl remains is scary to visit even today. On April 26, 1986, there was a massive explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine (which was a part of the USSR. The radioactive material spread across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe). The show is available on Disney+Hotstar for us to realise the bravery and the humanity of the men who went back into the disaster zone and saved countless lives.

I have been so shocked and moved by the show (knowing that this was just a dramatisation), I looked up details about this catastrophe on YouTube and among the videos that explained how the reactor burst was a first-person account from Viktor Ivkin who was working at the plant when it blew up and went back as a liquidator. His views about the HBO series will stun you. The man is so badass, he drank vodka and the doctors say that helped save his insides from radiation!

On Netflix, there is a dramatisation of the same event called simply: Chernobyl 1986. It will give you goosebumps when you hear the question: whose fault was it? And the answer is: Does it matter?

It matters now because we are being told that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out a nuclear option if Ukraine does not surrender to Russia. As I write this, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that anyone who supplies arms to Ukraine will be considered to be a military target.

Years ago, when the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine fought and won a tough battle of freedom. They wanted to align with Europe instead of Russia. This documentary on Netflix is a wonderful insight into a nation that is fairly young. They are fighting tooth and nail now to keep that independence. Winter On Fire is on Netflix. The trailer is age-restricted; watch it on YouTube.

In the news you’ve read or heard about the bombing of the Donetsk Theatre where women and children were sheltering. But when you watch all about Mariupol - the city of statues - on Docubay, you will wonder about the horrendous cost of war, not just in human lives but the loss of priceless cultural heritage.

Alas I could not find a trailer for these stories told on Docubay, but you will be moved by the next documentary: The Frontier- Ukraine. With the Malaysian Airlines plane going down, the world was already looking at Ukraine. This documentary chronicles this land that has been fraught with war and still survives fighting again with a giant.

Mubi has a heart-wrenching tale from Ukraine about a Holocaust that the world did not know about. Mr Jones tells you about a journalist, Gareth Jones, who discovered Stalin’s atrocities on the people of Ukraine - his people. The film trailer is here:

Death of Stalin, on Amazon Prime Video, is a superb comic take on the dictator’s death and the aftermath of power-grab. ‘How can you run and plot at the same time?’

I have never had such a good chuckle over anyone’s undignified death than while watching this film.

Ever since the war in Ukraine began, I really miss TikTok, because this war has been already won by Ukrainian TikTokers who have been posting some amazing videos of courage and dignity in the middle of war. Some in the world media have already dubbed this the TikTok war. And out of these videos, has emerged a new hero who announced that he will stay and fight. That’s the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The man who was once a comic talk show host, the winner of Ukrainian Dancing With The Stars, an actor who has more than 24 movies (rom-coms mostly!) under his belt, has emerged during this war a people’s hero. The courage he has shown under fire is remarkable. His show Servant Of The People is now available for all to enjoy on Netflix. It is a parallel to his real life. I binge-watched it as soon as it was released, because I was so impressed with the conviction with which he faces the camera for his TikTok videos during the war.

There are some truth bombs in the show (and there are 20 episodes to see!). Servant of the People tackles corruption in political life with so much ease and a tongue firmly in cheek that you find yourself smiling at parallels we see around us.

I wish our country would side with David instead of Goliath, if it takes a side. But world politics is not always as black and white as we’d like it to be. Here’s hoping that humour and kindness towards fellow beings can stop conflict everywhere.