 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' duo win top Hollywood directing prize

AFP
Feb 19, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were honoured at the Director's Guild Awards, which are considered key Oscars predictors. Seventeen of the past 19 DGA winners have gone on to also win best director at the Academy Awards that year.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, both 35, fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg to the best feature film prize at the Directors Guild of America's annual gala in Beverly Hills.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" won top honors from Hollywood's directors Saturday, as the quirky indie sci-fi movie from two relatively unknown young filmmakers upstaged more famous rivals ahead of next month's Oscars.

Directing double-act Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, both 35, fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg to win the prize for best feature film at the Directors Guild of America's annual gala in Beverly Hills.

"What the hell? Guys, thank you so much. This has been an incredible year for our little film that somehow keeps going," said a visibly shocked Kwan.

The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as an immigrant laundromat owner undergoing a tax audit who becomes drawn into an inter-dimensional battle to save the multiverse from a powerful villain.