Dino Morea on why ‘Agent’ was the right choice for his Telugu cinema debut

Bhawana Tanmayi
Apr 29, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

If you were wondering where is Dino Morea these days, look south. He's just made his Tollywood debut, opposite Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty. In this interview, Morea speaks about playing the villain in 'Agent' and the gap in his Hindi film projects.

Dino Morea plays a rogue in his debut Telugu film 'Agent', which released on April 28.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has been known for a number of action films, though the 47-year-old actor had made his acting debut as a romantic hero in 1999 with Raj Kaushal's Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi... In case you were wondering where is Dino Morea these days, look south. Over the years, he has widened his horizon into southern cinema. While Morea has been part of some Tamil and Malayalam films in the past, it's only now that he made his Telugu debut with Akhil Akkineni's Agent, which hit the screens on April 28.

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and has Mammootty playing a pivotal role. In an exclusive interview, Morea spoke about his journey with Agent, the gap in Hindi film projects and a lot more. After this, Morea will next be seen in a Malayalam drama, opposite Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia. Edited excerpts:

How was your journey with Akhil Akkineni and the Agent?