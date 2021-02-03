MARKET NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates latest track to Rihanna after her support to farmers' protest

Diljit Dosanjh released the song less than 24 hours after Rihanna tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST


On February 2, Rihanna shared a CNN news article on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the farmers' protest sites.


Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on February 3 dedicated his latest track to international pop star Rihanna, less than 24 hours after she tweeted in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agricultural reform laws.

The 2.16 minute-long Punjabi number draws its title, 'RIRI (Rihanna)', from the Grammy-winning artiste's nickname.

The track, which was released on Dosanjh's YouTube channel around 1:30 pm, has been written by Raj Ranjodh, with music by Intense.

The song acknowledges Rihanna's Caribbean roots, with the opening lines describing the singer as a "beautiful woman from Barbados" with "shining, bright eyes" who "spreads colours" all around her.

In the song Dosanjh can be heard thanking God for sending "this angel on earth", before further expressing his wish to gift the singer a Patiala suit and jhaanjhar (pair of heavy anklets).

"All Punjabis are your fans, people are jealous of your fanbase," he sings.

On February 2, Rihanna shared a CNN news article with her 100 million followers on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the protest sites near Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts in Haryana.

"Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," the 32-year-old singer tweeted.

The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on September 17. It had earlier passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

On September 20, the Rajya Sabha also cleared the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Opposition parties have been vehemently opposing the passage of these agri Bills over concerns of farm organisations that these would dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

--With inputs from PTI
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:37 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.