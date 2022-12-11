 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dilip Kumar films at PVR: Film Heritage Foundation restores, screens four films for tragedy king’s 100th birth anniversary

Deepali Singh
Dec 11, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Celebrating Dilip Kumar through his films is also about celebrating a whole generation of actors who the younger people may not be aware of: archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur

The negatives for some Dilip Kumar films such as 'Ganga Jumna' haven't survived, says archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Recently, when filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur was in Glasgow, UK, he happened to mention to his South Asian cab driver that there is a festival of Dilip Kumar films slated to happen this month across Indian cities. “Forget about charging me, he got so ecstatic that he took me to a restaurant insisting that I have a dessert there and told me he will be my cab driver for the entire night. That’s the beauty of cinema that connects countries and that’s the love everyone has for Yousuf saab!” says Dungarpur.

The Film Heritage Foundation, of which Dungarpur is the director, is marking the centenary of the iconic film actor with a festival titled Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes. Four of his films, including Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982) are being shown in 30 cinema halls in over 20 cities across India on December 10 and 11.

In October, the Foundation had celebrated Bachchan Back to the Beginning festival to mark the 80th birthday of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The resounding success of that festival - with people cheering and clapping in theatres as they watched Big B in some of his legendary films - is only an indicator of how ready the audience is to go back to the classics, believes Dungarpur. In a chat, he spoke about the restoration of some of the films and the challenges he faced doing so. Edited excerpts from a conversation:

What do you think was the impact of the Amitabh Bachchan film festival?

One of the reasons for the success of Mr Bachchan’s festival was that the youth, who are under 25, went in large numbers to see him on the big screen in a way they have never seen him before. It’s a different experience when you watch him in, say, Amar Akbar Anthony or Kaalia, on the big screen. This is what cinema is - sharing, community and rejoicing. The Bachchan festival actually had a difference on all films that came later. People started going to the theatres with families, because cinema is also about nostalgia.