Digging Deeper | Pop goes the weasel - The year in international pop culture

To cater to constantly shrinking attention spans, pop culture in the age of social media is crafted with primarily two things. Extreme close ups. And helicopter shots of famous lives.

A perfect example of this would be the sweeping, Disneyesque frame of Priyanka Chopra's veil at her wedding. A veil as interminable as the media bytes we have been fed about her rise to international stardom

And then that video that Nick Jonas shot of her as she watched a Christmas classic with the open-mouthed glee of a child, seemingly unaware of him.

So there you have it. A bird's eye view of her picture perfect faux princess wedding and an intimate look into her domestic life. And together, they create the impression of what are now passed off as "life goals." And an existence that looks enviably good from the outside and feels enviably good from the inside.

Are such moments orchestrated? Are they for real? We will never know but if you recall the May wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the presence of Bishop Michael Curry, a black priest who delivered a rousing sermon quoting Martin Luther King Jr in the whitest of white assemblies, you will know that popular culture can be symbolic of many things. And can trigger more emotions than just envy.

It can show us images of privilege of course but also emphasise the importance of representation. Of political beliefs that can spin a Nike campaign around the black activism of Colin Kaepernick. Of something more important than the compulsive need to just pander to the fame monster that consumes without respite. And chomps tirelessly on everything from weddings, funerals, wardrobe malfunctions, public displays of affection, meltdowns, and sometimes on icons who we thought were invulnerable.

In this Moneycontrol podcast, we review some indelible images from the year gone by.

Images of inclusion, representation, tragedy and ostentatious celebrations. Let us first begin with the year in an industry that has traditionally thrived on entrenched power structures. The American entertainment industry that this year, post the harvest of rotten fruits hastened by the #MeToo movement, came up with imagery that was not so much about power as about the dilution and distribution of it. And the world was ready to welcome the change and Google will back that claim.

The importance of representation

This year, the list of most-googled films included Ryan Coogler's Black Panther that Forbes described as a pop culture juggernaut. Lest we forget, this was a Marvel movie led primarily by an African-American cast and became a cultural landmark. As Forbes put it, "Boasting the very best villain in the MCU, an impressive amount of world-building and killer costume design, the film managed to feel less like an origin story and more like the first chapter of a bold new sci-fi franchise.

The central conflict wasn’t a case of good vs. evil, but saw the constraints of tradition clash against the unrelenting pressure of modernity, ending in an intelligent compromise." Unquote

Compare this to a film like John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, where an all white cast lived through post-apocalyptic horror and you have two images of resurgence and survivalist horror where the words Black and White mean more than just graded contrast.

That even www.eonline.com, possibly one of the most unimaginative cliche factories recognised the shift as no longer subterranean and dedicated an entire piece to it, shows how far this year has gone in its quest from diversity.

There was Jon M. Chu describing his film Crazy Rich Asians thus and we quote, "This is more than a movie, it's a movement." Unquote.

And as writer Billy Nilles wrote in E!News , "While it's a lot to ask of any one film (that it is a movement), even one that's certainly a watershed moment in terms of Asian representation at the movie theater, it's a sentiment that's become, perhaps, the defining story of Hollywood in 2018." Unquote.

Crazy Rich Asians, the adaptation of author Kevin Kwan's novel, reminds Billy, is the first Asian-American-focused studio film in 25 years. Chu told The Hollywood Reporter, "To be on the biggest stage with the biggest stakes, that's what we asked for." Unquote.

And that's what he got. And what he gave in return was a larger-than-life story about protagonists who are usually treated as fillers and secondary characters in big budget Hollywood films. As the film's team said in not so many words in multiple interviews, the story gave the "otherised" characters in a culture where they are not the dominant force, a chance to show who they are and to give more Asian-American stories a chance to claim their own space.

The film has grossed over $162 million worldwide to date and if even E!News gets it, so must Hollywood that representation matters and it is lucrative to tell more than one kind of stories.

As Billy puts it, "Beginning with Black Panther's game-changing blockbuster release at the top of the year, 2018 is proving to be a transformative year for an industry that's generally loathe to change. And with the drumbeat for greater representation of traditionally marginalized communities in cinema only growing louder thanks to the year's undeniable successes, it certainly feels as if there's no going back now. It's about damn time." Unquote and damn right, Billy!

What both Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians did was to decimate the perception that non-white narratives are not saleable or as Billy puts it, "Aren't quite universal enough to warrant a place in the modern-day blockbuster machine. If the world saw Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa roar into theaters and simply shrugged at his arrival, it would've been used by studio heads as rationale for keeping their tentpole films lily-white for years to come." Unquote.

And as the piece informs, Black Panther ultimately grossed $1.346 billion, becoming the highest-grossing solo superhero film ever and the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, easily giving director Ryan Coogler the highest-grossing film by a black director in the process.

Michael B. Jordan, told told E! News earlier this year. "Seeing how many more of these Black Panthers we'll see…I'm more curious seeing the effects of this movie in the industry and how that's going to change minorities in film and television." Unquote.

Girl power that did magic and pulled off heists

Girl squads were not relegated this year to stories about weddings and dysfunctional family units.

They were archetypes of power as in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time and unapologetic appropriators of male spaces as in Ocean's 8. And their films cost a lot of money and made a lot of money to boot.

DuVernay is a woman of colour and her cinematic adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time was budgeted at over $100 million, and as E!News points out, this makes her the first woman of colour to helm a blockbuster film for a major studio, and a remarkably diverse cast of women that included Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and as Bill puts it, Oprah freaking Winfrey!

Through the film DuVernay, wanted to challenge the idea of who gets to be the hero and told E! News, "To be able to make a film where a little black girl gets to fly, when I always wanted to do that. All kinds of people deserve to see themselves in these films, and that's what we're trying to do." Unquote.

Ultimately the film made a $132 million worldwide, and fell short of covering its production cost but it opened in the No. 2 spot just behind Black Panther, and as Billy says, it gave the industry its first weekend with films directed by African-American filmmakers in the top two spots probably ever.

Another genre busting film was Warner Brothers' all-female cast of Ocean's 8, headed by Sandra Bullock and glittering with superstars like Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, and Awkwafina. A heist film is usually a male-centric enterprise with women making appearances as diversions and props but this was not that film. Here women came to play and to win.

And win they did. As E!News informs, the film opened to $41.6 million in its first weekend—higher than all three "all-male" Ocean's films to come before it, without adjusting for inflation—and as of press time, has grossed $275.5 million worldwide against a production budget of around $70 million. Billy asks, "Has it put the final nail in the coffin on the relentless debate over whether female-fronted films "work"? No, probably not. But it should." Unquote.

More than one kind of love

After last year's Oscar-worthy Luca Guadagnino directed Call Me by Your Name, this year Greg Berlanti's Love, Simon mainstreamed a coming out and coming of age love story about a closeted gay teen. And this was not art house cinema barely surviving on the festival circuit but a glossy teenage rom com produced by 20th Century Fox with all the trappings and privileges that conventional romances get.

For Berlanti, as E!news reports, the film was an answer to the question, 'What can I do to put something there that wasn't there before? " Unquote.

Made with a production cost of $10 and $17 million, the film went on to gross $66 million worldwide.

The end of privilege

This year, popular culture examined question of privilege and accountability and we will now recount a few of those stories. Privilege, as you know, has many forms. It is about entitlement that comes with race, with fame, with success and this year, saw the end of many stories of privilege. Including that of YouTube star Logan Paul who made light of a hanging corpse in Japan's Aokigahara Forest with laughter along with his companions and received instant backlash resulting in YouTube removing his channel from their premium advertising service.

This May, the erratic and controversial career graph of actor Roseanne Barr finally came to an end with a racist Tweet against Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser in the Obama administration and incidentally, a black woman. Barr has often supported right-wing conspiracy theories and displayed unsavoury behaviour, but her tweet and we quote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," unquote was the proverbial straw on the camel's back. Within hours after the tweet was published, ABC cancelled her highly rated show with this statement, " Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show." Unquote.

Roseanne has since then tried to apologise, to cite medication and triggers other than racism to explain her behaviour. Statements like, “If you're going to take Ambien, do not drink a beer. Only drink wine with Ambien" haven't helped and it is unlikely that she will get another chance to misuse her privilege as a white woman in a nation already divided along race lines. That a show named after her continued without her as The Connors, drove the final nail in her professional coffin.

The aftershocks of the Me Too movement continued to be felt this year too with Uma Thurman launching a blistering attack on the director in February for forcing her to perform a car stunt. And later, damning footage emerged of an old Howard Stern interview showing Tarantino trivialising rape allegations against Roman Polanski who had been charged in 1977 with the assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Lack of sensitivity is the first symptom of privilege and even so-called life coaches are not impervious to apathy.

Case in point is author and media personality Tony Robbins who accused women in a California gathering, of using the MeToo movement to gain validation and attention and how the movement was "hurting" men. What was most damning was Robbins' physical intimidation of a woman who answered him back.

Junot Diaz, author, Dominican-American writer and creative writing professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), also was asked this year to account for inappropriate behaviour towards female writers and students.

And when James Franco accepted the Golden Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist this year, wearing a “Time’s Up” pin, he got called out for faking solidarity he had not shown towards women.

Soon, many accounts of Franco's sexual misconduct appeared in a Los Angeles Times report. And emphasised once again that appropriating a cause without believing in it can ultimately backfire.

Director James Gunn was dropped by Walt Disney studios after old tweets painted him as insensitive to charged subjects like sexual abuse and the Holocaust among others. Like comic actor Kevin Hart who recently had to step down from his Oscar hosting duties after old tweets targetting the LGBTQ community surfaced, Gunn too attributed his provocative tweets to a time when he had not evolved as a person, but could not ultimately get back in Disney's good books.

Then there was actor Aziz Ansari who is still lying low after changes of sexual misconduct erupted against him in January.

And if there is one image that sums up the year when privilege in at least some cases came to an end and completed the trajectory from crime to punishment, it was that of Bill Cosby in handcuffs after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018, and sentenced to three to ten years in prison on September 25, 2018.

Weddings and Funerals

Two Republican funerals marked the end of an era this year. That of Senator John Sidney McCain III and former President George Herbert Walker Bush who died on November 30. The legacies of both men are complicated and especially Bush Sr will forever be overshadowed by his victory over Iraq after the invasion of Kuwait even though other "achievements" like the collapse of the USSR and unification of Germany are attributed to him.

Charges of sexual misconduct when he was in his nineties also reminded the world that powerful men must never be considered above reproach.

John McCain was a quintessential Republican. A man of faith, staunch family values, a war hero but as Rebecca Solnit wrote in The Guardian, McCain was a fascinating, frustrating character who often expressed high ideals and as often betrayed them. She writes and we quote, "With his death, the last shreds of conscience in his party have gone, though they were often only present in him in flickers of conflicted, contradicted impulses.

McCain seemed to believe in a gallant idea of what a soldier, a politician and an American should be. His life was a public performance of his meandering path to and from and around those ideals, and those trajectories were fascinating to watch, with the sense of some Faustian private struggle behind the public drama.

He was often called a maverick and embraced the term. The term is now used to mean a dissident, an untamed soul, someone who doesn’t run with the herd, but McCain’s orthodoxies jostled with his unorthodoxies, and he often ended up back in the Republican corral with the rest of the conservative cattle.

Or on the other side after all, regretting Sarah Palin, regretting his consent to the Iraq war, which he admitted was a disaster. At this point in political history even the admission of error is an endangered species." Unquote.

What the piece holds against McCain is his devout faith in war and the military and the way he voted to condemn millions to the loss of their health insurance in the Trump era.

As Rebecca says, "What captivated me at times was the sense of McCain as a tragic figure, someone who knew what he ought to do when he was not doing it as well as when he was." Unquote.

From politics, let us gravitate to the arts. Well, as Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin's politically charged funeral showed us, genuine artistic legacies are about being woke even before it is safe to do so and to continue contributing to the conversation about equality even after you are gone.

The very public success stories and very private demons and tragic suicides of designer Kate Spade and author and charismatic television host Anthony Bourdain reminded us that the optics of empire building and dealing with the unattended and ever-expanding dark holes in mental health are two different things. And that the conversation around mental health and depression must be normalised and destigmatised.

After the funerals, we must end the piece with the wedding of the year when Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle amid the goosebump-inducing cadences of a gospel choir's rendition of “Stand By Me.” Proving the point that we began this piece with. Representation matters.