    'Didi and I': Asha Bhosle shares childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after being admitted to its intensive care unit last month with COVID-19 symptoms.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022
    Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle learned their craft from their father Deenanath Mangeshkar.

    Renowned singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday paid tribute to her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar after the music legend’s death at the age of 92.

    After Mangeskar was cremated with state honours in Mumbai, Asha Bhosle posted a childhood photo of the two sisters.

    Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (Those childhood days. Sister and I),” she wrote on Instagram.

    Lata Mangeshkar died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with COVID-19 symptoms.

    "I am anguished beyond words," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. PM Modi paid his last respects to the singer at Shivaji Park.

    "The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled."

    Thousands of people joined Mangeshkar in her final journey, with people from all ways of life paying her homage. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Natinoalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar were among those who paid their last respects at Shivaji Park. Actor Amitabh Bachchan paid his last respects at Mangeshkar’s home.

    A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed.

    The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to the legendary singer as members paid tribute to her in both houses of parliament.
