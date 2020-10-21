Dhoni heads pack of cricketers chasing down Bollywood celebs’ lead in brand endorsements

This Indian Premier League (IPL), sports celebrities are hogging the limelight in the endorsement space.

The total number of sports celebrities in IPL 2020 has gone up to 18 from four during IPL 12, according to a TAM Sports IPL Advertising report.

Bollywood celebs meanwhile, saw their count go up modestly, from 21 last year to 30 this IPL.

Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and former Asia marketing Head of HP Inc, expects this trend to continue until the end of the tournament.

Mathias pointed out that when it comes to celebrities being used in ads in India, most are from cricket or Bollywood. “But due to the (coronavirus) pandemic, there have not been many new releases from Bollywood over the past seven months. Also, the recent coverage around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent fallout with allegations of drug use by some stars has made advertisers a little wary of their association with Bollywood. In this context cricket remains the only fallback,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up, believes sports celebrities will be preferred until the end of the year. Fast&Up is the nutrition partner of Chennai Super Kings.

“I think September- November will have more growth in terms of ad volumes for sports celebrities. You will have a lot more sports celebrities coming on air between September and November because they are the ones who are going to be pitched from the IPL,” said Venugopal.

“Presumably, with India touring Australia and starting their tournament there, I think cricket will continue to be the point of focus. With T20 and test cricket, cricket will continue to be there.”

He added that the trend of seeing more sports celebrities in the endorsement space this year will continue until some revenue starts coming in from Bollywood. “With movies not being released and being delayed, it could be a little bit of a problem. I think brands are investing where there is a higher chance of success and profit and, as of today, it is not in Bollywood, but in sports or cricket,” he said.

Dhoni, Kohli lead the pack

While cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli top the list of sports celebrities who have had the highest share of advertisements during IPL 13 with 42 percent and 9 percent share, respectively, new entrants, including Rishabh Pant, have also made it to the list with a 9 percent share in the total advertising during IPL 13.

Virat Kohli is the most expensive celebrity, charging around Rs 5 crore a day to endorse a brand, while other cricketers such as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma charge Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore.

Along with the IPL, the visibility of sports celebrities increased in July and August when Kohli and Dhoni overtook Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan.

Ad volumes of sports celebrity-led endorsements increased 17 percent compared to July and August last year. The growth in ad volumes this year was led by cricket celebrities, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

On the other hand, the ad volumes of Bollywood celebrity-led endorsements dropped 30 percent from last year during the same period.

The report also noted that this year, the overall count of celebrity endorsements in the IPL 13 grew 92 percent over IPL 12.

‘Cricketers a better fit now’

According to Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor, Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) and also Chairman, Mogae Media, a marketing agency, brands are not more interested in sports celebrities. “It is just easier availability and better prices. Also, the biggest user category has been fantasy leagues, where sportsmen fit better thematically.”

“Most film stars were unsure of making themselves available for shoots before the IPL. Most clients also wanted to get them to extend contracts, reduce fees and more. The negotiations seemed to stretch. Bollywood was also in the midst of the SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput) controversy, then nepotism, then drugs. The players, mostly cricketers, were easier to access,” said Goyal.

However, both Mathias and Goyal think that this is a temporary blip for Bollywood celebrities due to the recent controversies. “I don’t think advertisers will move away from movie stars in the long run,” said Mathias.