Suniel Shetty: 'Dharavi Bank is my comeback after eight years, in a dream role'

Debarati S. Sen
Nov 19, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Shetty, who returns to Hindi-language entertainment with the just released Web series 'Dharavi Bank', as a Robin Hood-esque antagonist, on being selective about his scripts, prioritising fitness and OTTs as the real game-changer.

All of 61, actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty is debuting on the OTTs with his dream role. A powerful, ruthless Robin Hood-esque antagonist, Thalaivan. And his excitement about his big comeback to acting after eight years is palpable. “I am really excited about the character that I am playing. My dream roles have always been Dayavan and Nayakan which were played by Vinod (Khanna) ji and Kamal (Haasan) sir. I am a huge fan of both — not just the actors but also the humans they are. I wouldn’t say Thalaivan is on the similar lines to these, but even if I am able to do a 10 per cent justice to this and am close to the roles played by them both, then I would feel blessed.”

MXPlayer’s thriller-crime series Dharavi Bank, directed by Samit Kakkad, that released on November 19, is set in Asia’s biggest slum and is the story of Thalaivan, a criminal who is also a messiah for the slum dwellers. In an exclusive chat, Suniel Shetty talks about his debut, staying away from acting for so many years, fitness, and how he has evolved over the years. Edited excerpts:

OTTs: Skill-testing ground
The soft-spoken actor known for such films as Mohra (1994), Gopi Kishan (1994), Hera Pheri (2000), Dhadkan (2000), Kaante (2002), Hulchul (2004) and others, went out of Hindi films completely. He confesses, “Yes, I missed acting but the work that was coming my way was not up to the standard. I have made mistakes earlier, I made wrong choices, but do I need to again go into a place that will not allow me to come out or do I step back and watch and learn and understand the industry, see what the industry needs, and what my audience wants. I knew people loved me but then why didn’t they spend money to see my work...” And that was when he stepped out from the industry. He felt he needed to understand it all first.

“I read up, spoke to my children, my family, and put my thoughts together. Then I tried south cinema. And it worked. I saw that the love and acceptance was there. So, then I thought, maybe, now it was time to get back to Hindi films. OTT is a good testing ground where you can show your skills. Unlike films, here, the character is so beautifully layered and you don’t have to showcase your character in just one or two hours, on OTT you get a lot more time to build a character up.”

Working in films vs OTT
Shetty is new to the OTT platform but has found a lot of respect for it. “They’re both different mediums because there are different opportunities when it comes to performance. But it’s hard work, it’s very intense, but the medium is enjoyable. Working in OTT will only help me in my movies, it will help to work on my characters better and be more confident and at the same time give me an option to choose what I want to do. Plus, OTT is about being perpetually on a platform and it is watched a lot more than a film is.”

Dharavi: A learning experience
The actor worked hard for the shoot and the hours he spent amid the people in Dharavi were an eye opener and he came away rich with experience.