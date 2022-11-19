Suniel Shetty: 'Dharavi Bank is my comeback after eight years, in a dream role'

Suniel Shetty.

All of 61, actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty is debuting on the OTTs with his dream role. A powerful, ruthless Robin Hood-esque antagonist, Thalaivan. And his excitement about his big comeback to acting after eight years is palpable. “I am really excited about the character that I am playing. My dream roles have always been Dayavan and Nayakan which were played by Vinod (Khanna) ji and Kamal (Haasan) sir. I am a huge fan of both — not just the actors but also the humans they are. I wouldn’t say Thalaivan is on the similar lines to these, but even if I am able to do a 10 per cent justice to this and am close to the roles played by them both, then I would feel blessed.”

MXPlayer’s thriller-crime series Dharavi Bank, directed by Samit Kakkad, that released on November 19, is set in Asia’s biggest slum and is the story of Thalaivan, a criminal who is also a messiah for the slum dwellers. In an exclusive chat, Suniel Shetty talks about his debut, staying away from acting for so many years, fitness, and how he has evolved over the years. Edited excerpts:

The soft-spoken actor known for such films as Mohra (1994), Gopi Kishan (1994), Hera Pheri (2000), Dhadkan (2000), Kaante (2002), Hulchul (2004) and others, went out of Hindi films completely. He confesses, “Yes, I missed acting but the work that was coming my way was not up to the standard. I have made mistakes earlier, I made wrong choices, but do I need to again go into a place that will not allow me to come out or do I step back and watch and learn and understand the industry, see what the industry needs, and what my audience wants. I knew people loved me but then why didn’t they spend money to see my work...” And that was when he stepped out from the industry. He felt he needed to understand it all first.

“I read up, spoke to my children, my family, and put my thoughts together. Then I tried south cinema. And it worked. I saw that the love and acceptance was there. So, then I thought, maybe, now it was time to get back to Hindi films. OTT is a good testing ground where you can show your skills. Unlike films, here, the character is so beautifully layered and you don’t have to showcase your character in just one or two hours, on OTT you get a lot more time to build a character up.”

Shetty is new to the OTT platform but has found a lot of respect for it. “They’re both different mediums because there are different opportunities when it comes to performance. But it’s hard work, it’s very intense, but the medium is enjoyable. Working in OTT will only help me in my movies, it will help to work on my characters better and be more confident and at the same time give me an option to choose what I want to do. Plus, OTT is about being perpetually on a platform and it is watched a lot more than a film is.”

The actor worked hard for the shoot and the hours he spent amid the people in Dharavi were an eye opener and he came away rich with experience.

“We had very tough shooting schedules as we shot in Dharavi extensively. I got a lot of love and adulation from the people there. They were all very well-behaved, extremely respectful during the shoot. Dharavi may look chaotic from the outside but it’s absolutely organised on the inside. The communities that live there have been doing so for generations and beautifully live in harmony. Each one knows the other, home food is being passed around, people are sitting in each other’s homes, they’re learning together, growing together. It’s an eye-opener. Dharavi was truly a heartwarming learning experience for me. They celebrate life in this largest slum in Asia, much more than we do in our apartments.”

The last few years of staying away from films has made him reflect on his choices. “One thing I’m very conscious about is making a fool of myself and doing something that I don’t want to do. I have too much at stake and that’s why I have been consciously choosing the kind of scripts that I want to work with and I am excited with this journey of mine."

"My next film File No. 323 is about bringing back India’s topmost fugitives who have fled the country. Why have these people looted us and gone abroad? It is our money and they are living off it in a life of comfort. Why have they not been brought back? It is a very hard-hitting film. Another one is an interesting story but the platform has not been decided yet. The other is a film with MX Player which talks about mixed martial arts and how it is the fastest-growing sport in the world and who are the children who are willing to risk their lives to become these champions."

"Some interesting and different kinds of work is in the offing. For me, my audiences are in all the tier I, II, III cities and smaller towns in India.”

Shetty as Thalaivan in 'Dharavi Bank'.

Shetty’s dedication to fitness, clean living is well-known and visible in the way he looks and carries himself, so much so that the super-fit actor had to take help of prosthetics to aesthetically portray the 63-year-old Thalaivan. “It took me three to four hours of prosthetic make-up and hair, every single day to age me for my role.”

Apart from a three-decade-old career in acting, Shetty has also dabbled in restaurant and real-estate businesses besides his film-production business with Popcorn Entertainment. Speaking about them, he says, “Businesses happen, failures and successes happen, but my fitness perspective is what has kept me going and that is what has given me my second chance in the industry. I kept myself alive through my fitness, kept myself in a very strong mental space, a very thoughtful confident space, with a perfect attitude, no aggression against anyone. I live in my own little world and I call the shots on my own.”

The actor follows a strict routine when it comes to diet and fitness and believes every single person can be fit and look younger than they are. “I know I am an encyclopedia when it comes to health and fitness. And I am making sure that I spread that knowledge and that influence and get children to believe that 61 is not an old age. Young dikh saktein hain (One can still look young), because there’s so much more science and facilities available now. I have evolved and I’m learning every day. The pandemic has taught us so much about healthy food habits, healthy living and how home-cooked food is probably the best diet you can ever get your hands on. Healthy eating is also about how much we eat, we should quantify it and we should avoid white rice, sugar, milk, salt. We should have a control of white in our lives.”

“When I was growing up, my gym was hardly 200 sq. ft, now we have 40,000 sq. ft! So, make the most of it. One clear message that I want to give out is that fitness is not expensive. If it's expensive then it’s a fad and they are fooling you. Fitness is something every household can afford and it’s a necessity. Do it for your family, friends, colleagues, for people who work with you, work for you, and people you work with — influence them all.”

My body: My fashion statement

Known for his eclectic style, salt-pepper look, the fashionable actor says, “For me fashion is what I’m comfortable with, not what the world dictates to me. I wear what I want, I dress the way I want and style myself the way I want. I carry my salt and pepper look with as much confidence as I did my black hair. My body is my fashion statement. It keeps me going, keeps the younger generation connected to me and has kept me alive in the last six, seven years. Simple clothes can be your fashion statement when you are healthy and fit.”