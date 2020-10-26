172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|demon-slayer-revenue-tops-100-million-in-10-days-breaking-japan-box-office-record-6016161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

'Demon Slayer' revenue tops $100 million in 10 days, breaking Japan box-office record

The movie is based on a popular manga, and later a TV series, set in Japan roughly 100 years ago, about a boy who fights human-eating demons. Co-distributor Aniplex said 7.98 million people had seen the film as of Monday.

Reuters

Japanese animated film “Demon Slayer” shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of 10.75 billion yen ($102.48 million) in just 10 days, the film’s distributor said on Monday.


That was the fastest pace for ticket sales in Japan to top 10 billion yen, besting the previous record-holder, Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 animated film “Spirited Away”, which took 25 days to reach the milestone.


The animated film, whose full title is “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train,” had already broken the country’s previous record for best three-day opening when it hit cinemas on October 16.

The movie is based on a popular manga, and later a TV series, set in Japan roughly 100 years ago, about a boy who fights human-eating demons. Co-distributor Aniplex said 7.98 million people had seen the film as of Monday.

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Demon Slayer #Entertainment #Japan #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.