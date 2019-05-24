Demand for PM Narendra Modi biopic among exhibitors increases thanks to Modi wave: Trade expert

The Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi became controversy’s child since the time the film was announced in January this year. With some having called the film a work of propaganda, its April 11 release came under the Election Commission's (EC) scanner, which resulted in the EC stalling the film until the end of Lok Sabha 2019 polls.

The film, which was set to release on April 11, was left hanging after the EC announced that the biopic could hit theatres only after May 19. The makers of the movie had said that pushing dates will lead to huge losses for the distributors both at home and offshore.

However, it looks like the tables have turned as the film is seeing rising interest after the landslide win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha 2019 polls.

The movie will hit the screens on Friday, May 24.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst and editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema, said, “The film definitely will get a big boost as the entire nation is under Modi wave. What a better way to celebrate Modi’s success.”

He added that the demand for the movie among exhibitors has increased. The film will reportedly release in as many as 1,500 screens which could go up. The number of screens will be confirmed by the evening of May 23.

After being left in uncertainty for days, the film seems to have picked traction as Mohan expects the biopic to earn as much as Rs 7 crore in the opening day, a significant jump from the earlier expectation of Rs 3 crore.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, producer Anand Pandit had earlier release said that the time is right for Narendra Modi biopic and the reason for that is he has just completed his first term in office which has been a super successful one.

“I think purely from a marketing point of view at this time there will be even more curiosity around Modi. As a smart producer I have definitely taken that factor into consideration as well. But that is not the governing factor for making this film or releasing it now.

The makers of the film recently had said that the idea to release the film during election season was only for business prospects.

When asked whether the film would do well in the overseas market, Pandit had also said that Modi is a global leader. “He is high up on the list of the most popular world leaders. He has tremendous clout internationally and through his travels across the world has shown that his popularity is not just restricted to India. So, I expect an equally enthusiastic response from the overseas market for this biopic.”

The film will see competition from Arjun Kapoor-starrer India’s Most Wanted which is expected to mint in the range of Rs 2-3 crore.

Along with the Modi biopic, a web series on Modi titled Modi- A Journey of a Common Man, is streaming again after the EC had banned it until the end of elections.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group, had said that for Eros Now, that is massively focusing on originals, the idea behind the Modi web series was to bring the story of the leader of the country to the people.

“People are curious to know his story. And anyone in power in the country, whether a leading sportswoman, or anyone who sort of has a position of power is always intriguing, especially when you know what they have become from nothing.”