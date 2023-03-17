 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:51 PM IST

The judge said the fresh remand of Sisodia will have the same terms and conditions, including his interrogation under CCTV coverage, as in the court's previous order on March 10.

A city court on Friday extended the ED custody by five days of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, saying the physical custody of the accused appeared necessary for his further effective interrogation.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the anti-money laundering agency to interrogate the former Delhi deputy chief minister in custody till March 22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought Sisodia's custody for seven days.

The court, which heard the arguments put forth by the ED and Sisodia's lawyers on the AAP leader's custody, said in its nine-page order said that the physical custody of the accused appears to be necessary for his further effective interrogation, in light of the new or fresh incriminating facts or material which has surfaced during this period (of earlier seven-days ED custody) and also to confront him with the fresh physical records and digital data received or expected to be received as well as the witnesses or persons (cited by ED)."

"...This court feels it necessary to remand the accused Manish Sisodia to ED custody for a further period of five days and, therefore, it is directed accordingly and the investigating officer (IO) of the case is being now directed to produce the accused before this court on March 22 at 2 pm," Special Judge Nagpal said.