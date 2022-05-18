Deepika Padukone walks Cannes 2022 red carpet in stunning Sabyasachi sari

Deepika Padukone made her first red carpet appearance at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a stunning Sabyasachi sari. The actor, who is joining Cannes 2022 as a jury member this year, turned heads in a black and gold striped Sabyasachi sari, statement chandelier earrings and dramatic makeup. This is the second high-profile international outing for a Sabyasachi creation this month – Natasha Poonawalla earlier chose to wear sari to the Met Gala in New York.

Deepika Padukone channelled a retro vibe with her winged eyeliner and shimmery outfit. With her dramatic eye makeup drawing attention, the actor followed age-old wisdom as stuck to nude lipstick. Her hair was pulled back and accessorised with a gold headband.

The Sabyasachi couture sari that Padukone wore was inspired by the Bengal tiger and part of the celebrated designer’s Aakash Tara collection.

“The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection,” wrote Sabyasachi.

Deepika Padukone arrived in France to attend the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival a few days ago and has since kept fans waiting for pictures from the event. The Piku actor attended the annual jury dinner in a Louis Vuitton dress – no surprises there as Padukone is the first Indian to signed as brand ambassador for the luxury French fashion house.

That was followed by a more resort-glam look of printed shirt and green pants – all from Sabyasachi - that she paired with statement jewels.



This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone, a Cannes regular, has graced the red carpet of the film festival in a sari. She chose a white and gold Rohit Bal creation for her 2010 Cannes appearance.

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival selects a jury of eight from the world of cinema to choose the winner of the Palme d'Or and other awards from its main competition. Deepika Padukone is part of the jury this year, alongside Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, Joachim Trier, Ladj Ly and Jasmine Trinca.