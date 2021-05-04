MARKET NEWS

Deepika Padukone tests COVID-19 positive, father Prakash Padukone hospitalised

The rest of Deepika Padukone's family members, including her mother Ujjala, father Prakash Padukone, and sister Anisha are also COVID-19 positive.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone


Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently in her home town Bengaluru, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of her family members, including her mother Ujjala, father Prakash Padukone, and sister Anisha are also COVID-19 positive.

Former badminton champion Prakash Padukone is reportedly hospitalised at the moment, seeking treatment for COVID-19.

 Bollywood photographer and content creator Viral Bhayani had put out a post on Instagram informing that the star family is down with COVID-19.




Vimal Kumar, a friend of Padukone has told news agency PTI that: "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala), and second daughter (Anisha), developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."
 No official confirmation of the development has been given by any of Deepika's family members.
