    Deepika Padukone stuns in orange gown for fourth red carpet appearance at Cannes

    Deepika Padukone wore a custom Ashi Studio outfit for her fourth red carpet outing at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    Deepika Padukone in an Ashi Studio gown at Cannes 2022 (Image credit: shaleenanathani/Instagram)

    Deepika Padukone in an Ashi Studio gown at Cannes 2022 (Image credit: shaleenanathani/Instagram)


    Deepika Padukone chose to go big for her fourth red carpet outing at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who is serving as a jury member at the festival this year, turned heads as she attended the premiere of French film L'Innocent (The Innocent) in a dramatic orange gown. With its figure-hugging silhouette and exaggerated drape detailing around the shoulders, and, of course, its eye-catching orange colour, it made for an outfit that demanded attention.

    Deepika Padukone accessorised her custom Ashi Studio gown with green earrings from Farah Khan World, natural makeup and her hair tied up in a bun – evidently her preferred hairstyle. She shared photos of the look before walking the red carpet at the ongoing 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



    Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani also posted pictures of the actor posing in the orange gown against the striking blue of the French Riviera.


    Ashi Studioalso shared further details about the outfit on Instagram. “The strapless taffeta gown fit the Indian superstar like a glove and featured a weightless draped detail around the shoulders,” they wrote.



    This is Deepika Padukone’s fourth red carpet appearance at Cannes. She chose a black and gold Sabyasachi saree for her first outing.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)


    This was followed by two looks from Louis Vuitton – for whom Padukone recently became a House Ambassador. She is the first Indian to be signed as brand ambassador by the French luxury label.



    Padukone has been joined at the festival by her husband Ranveer Singh, although he did not accompany her to the premiere. The actor was earlier filmed flying out of Mumbai. Photos that emerged online showed the couple with Rebecca Hall, who is also serving as a jury member at Cannes this year.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cannes 2022 #Cannes film festival #Deepika Padukone #Ranveer Singh
    first published: May 25, 2022 08:42 am
