Deepika Padukone shines bright in first Cannes 2022 appearance. See pics from jury dinner

Deepika Padukone looked resplendent in a sequinned dress for her first official appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress stepped out for a jury dinner at Hotel Martinez, Cannes, as the film festival returned in all its glory for what promises to be a blockbuster 75th anniversary edition.

The invitation-only French film festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic. Last year, it was moved from its traditional dates in May to July and held under strict Covid protocols. The festival runs from May 17-28.

This year, the parties are back - including the famous dinner for jury members which takes place annually at an iconic hotel of the French Riviera, Hotel Martinez by Hyatt.

Deepika Padukone, who has joined the film festival as a jury member this year, stepped out for the dinner in a Louis Vuitton dress – no surprises there, since Padukone is the first Indian to be signed on as a House Ambassador by the French luxury fashion house.

Padukone matched her sequinned dress with knee-high boots and a sling bag. Her hair was let down in soft waves and the actress accessorised her look with bracelets.



Another photo shows Padukone with Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, French director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Ladj Ly, French actor and President of the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival Vincent Lindon, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, Iranian director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Asghar Farhadi, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca and Norwegian film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Joachim Trier posing on the balcony of the hotel.

Deepika Padukone had earlier checked in from Cannes 2022 with a fun Instagram Reel. It was an 11 hour flight that brought her from Los Angeles to the French Riviera, she revealed – but she slept for the better part of it.

Deepika Padukone made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 and has been a regular since. She is not the only Indian expected to make an appearance at the film festival this year.

Earlier this month, India was announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche' Du Films also called Cannes Film Market, which is held on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, which begins May 17. Music maestro A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and actor Pooja Hegde are expected to walk red carpet on the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian contingent. Akshay Kumar pulled out of the event after testing positive for Covid.