Deepika Padukone among top 5 richest Indian celebrities now; Here's how she stole the show in 2018

If 2016 and 2017 were an indicator of change for women in the film industry, then 2018 turned out to be a banner year for the leading ladies of Bollywood.

Women made a mark in the industry, both critically and commercially. This could be seen from the fact that this year, Deepika Padukone became the first woman ever to rank among the top five in Forbes India’s richest celebrities list.

With an income of Rs 112.80 crore in 2018, Padukone not only surpassed other female actresses like Alia Bhatt (rank 12, Rs 58.83 crore), Anushka Sharma (rank 16, Rs 45.83 crore), Katrina Kaif (rank 21, Rs 33.67 crore), Priyanka Chopra (rank 49, Rs 18 crore) but she also raced ahead of mega stars like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

So, what led to Padukone taking the fourth position in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list and increase her earnings from Rs 59.45 crore in 2017 to over Rs 100 crore this year?

One major contributor this year was her blockbuster release Padmaavat that raked in over Rs 302 crore.

The star made her Bollywood debut 11 years ago with Om Shanti Om and has since delivered many hits. She has to her name as many as six films in the Rs 100-crore club (Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Happy New Year, Goliyon ki Rasleela Ramleela, Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani).

It is estimated that she charges Rs 10 crore for a film. Reports further suggest that the actress’ net worth has grown over 40 percent in the last three years.

Apart from films, Padukone has many lucrative brand endorsements in her kitty. From L’Oréal and MakeMyTrip to Axis Bank, her endorsement deals add a significant amount to her bank balance. It is reported that she earns around Rs 6-8 crore for endorsement deals.

In addition, the actress mints money from her fashion label -- All About You.

Will Padukone be able to hold her position in the Forbes celebrity rich list in 2019? It would not be a tall ask especially after her marriage with actor Ranveer Singh. The wedding has made the power couple an attractive proposition for brands who now have a following of 90 million fans.

Apart from bagging individual endorsement deals, Padukone will have an added advantage as brands now would be interested in bringing aboard the celebrity couple.

She will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar-directed Chaapak -- an acid attack victim’s biopic.