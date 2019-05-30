De De Pyaar De success shows how audiences have accepted a bold subject after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Back in 2006, Karan Johar made one of his most ambitious films in the form of Kabhi Alvidaa Naa Kehna. After directing a college romcom Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and then delivering a family blockbuster with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he picked up a bold subject about man-woman relationship with Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta-starrer worked in the overseas market but traditional Indian audience rejected the film. Dealing with adultery, extra marital relationship and choosing life beyond the legally wedded spouse didn't really find appreciation among the 'aam junta'.

Circa 2019, and filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who has been known for making unconventional and politically incorrect statements decided to bring in a different kind of a twist with De De Pyaar De.

While in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its unabashed sequel he took on the fairer sex for the rampant manipulation of the opposite sex, in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety he went many steps ahead and even stopped a wedding in progress.

Now, in De De Pyaar De, he has broken norms all over again. This time around, it was not just the story of a 50 year old man [Ajay Devgn] falling in love with a girl half his age [Rakul Preet Singh]; it was also about gaining acceptance from his ex-wife [Tabu] for this relationship.

Further, complication was added by the fact that there was no divorce still between Ajay and Tabu. Instead, they were just separated, which means the window was still open for the duo to get together.

Wait, this isn't all. Unlike popular notion in Hindi films where either the man or the woman is shown as the 'wronged one', hence allowing the decision making to be way too simple (not just for the characters but even the audience - who are anyways constantly judging), it wasn’t really the case here. That comes across quite loud and clear when Tabu takes on her entire family and wonders why it's always only the man to be blamed if things didn't work out.

While that by itself set forth a different perspective, there was more to come. Despite knowing that Ajay is in love with Rakul Preet, despite knowing that they were not getting back together, despite knowing that she had learned to live life on her own terms for all these years, despite knowing that her action could potentially lead to some complications, Tabu does something drastic.

She chooses to sleep with Ajay Devgn.

Perhaps this was a firewall gift, a final goodbye after all!

For audience though there was one more possibility that opened up - Will Ajay and Tabu come together now? After all, when it comes to Hindi films, getting intimate is sacrosanct.

Not for the characters in this Akiv Ali directed film though.

'Ek Baar Sone Se Pyaar Nahi Hota' and 'Ek Baar Sone Se Pyaar Khatam Nahi Jota', is what they say. Bold statements? Yes, indeed, especially in the Indian parlance. This was 'the risk' in the film, and not the fact that there was an age difference between Ajay and Rakul Preet.

However, the team managed to pull it off and this is where credit must go to the audiences who grabbed the subject and came in good attendance. Of course, the fact that the film had a largely light hearted treatment instead of turning too serious, something that helped keep the atmosphere freewheeling for most part of the narrative.

In comparison, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was out and out dramatic. Moreover, it had its own set of complications as both Shah Rukh and Rani were in love, despite being married to Preity and Abhishek respectively.

It was a matter of perspective though. Guess if the film were to be made (or released) today, the outcome would be a little different. De De Pyaar De has shown that after all.

