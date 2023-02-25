 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

DDLJ to Spadikam: The business of film re-releases

Sowmya Rajendran
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Though not new, re-releases have become more numerous in the post pandemic period, perhaps in a bid to bring people back to theatres.

Rakhee and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the film Kabhi Kabhie (1976). Re-releasing very old films is more expensive and time-consuming because it requires film restoration and not just remastering.

Spadikam, Mohanlal’s blockbuster action film from 1995, re-released on February 9 this year to packed theatres in Kerala. Within just four days, the Bhadran directorial collected Rs 3 crore, nearly half of what the film had originally made at the box office. Even Mohanlal was surprised by the response and expressed his gratitude to fans. To put this in context, his latest release, Alone, a psychological thriller directed by Shaji Kailas, struggled to collect Rs 1 crore - the film will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 3, 2023.

Spadikam revolves around a dysfunctional family, with a rigid and brutal patriarch controlling the lives of his children, especially his son. It’s among the few Indian films to recognize toxic parenting and keenly explore the effects that corporal punishment can have on a young person. Though it is based on a serious issue, the film has several action sequences and punch dialogues which has made it one of Mohanlal’s most popular films across decades.

According to a 2019 report by Ormax Media, 46 percent of people who go to theatres in India are in the 15 to 30 years age group, with the median age of a theatre-goer being 27.5 years. Though Spadikam has been telecast multiple times on TV over the years, the majority of the crowd that is thronging theatres now still wishes to experience it on the big screen since they were probably too young to watch the film in a cinema hall when it was first released.