DDLJ to Spadikam: The business of film re-releases

Rakhee and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the film Kabhi Kabhie (1976). Re-releasing very old films is more expensive and time-consuming because it requires film restoration and not just remastering.

Spadikam, Mohanlal’s blockbuster action film from 1995, re-released on February 9 this year to packed theatres in Kerala. Within just four days, the Bhadran directorial collected Rs 3 crore, nearly half of what the film had originally made at the box office. Even Mohanlal was surprised by the response and expressed his gratitude to fans. To put this in context, his latest release, Alone, a psychological thriller directed by Shaji Kailas, struggled to collect Rs 1 crore - the film will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 3, 2023.

Spadikam revolves around a dysfunctional family, with a rigid and brutal patriarch controlling the lives of his children, especially his son. It’s among the few Indian films to recognize toxic parenting and keenly explore the effects that corporal punishment can have on a young person. Though it is based on a serious issue, the film has several action sequences and punch dialogues which has made it one of Mohanlal’s most popular films across decades.

According to a 2019 report by Ormax Media, 46 percent of people who go to theatres in India are in the 15 to 30 years age group, with the median age of a theatre-goer being 27.5 years. Though Spadikam has been telecast multiple times on TV over the years, the majority of the crowd that is thronging theatres now still wishes to experience it on the big screen since they were probably too young to watch the film in a cinema hall when it was first released.

With plenty of action scenes and “mass” dialogues, Spadikam lends itself to the kind of theatrical experience that has become important to the audience post pandemic. For the older crowd, it is an opportunity to relive their youth and go down memory lane.

Though rare, Spadikam is hardly the first film to receive such a reception upon re-release. In 2004, the Hindi epic historical drama Mughal-e-Azam (1960) was digitally coloured and re-released, running for 25 weeks in theatres. However, it is true that re-releases have become more frequent in the post pandemic period, perhaps in a bid to bring people back to theatres.

In 2022, Mahesh Babu’s 2006 action film Pokiri was re-released in the US. When bookings opened, the tickets were sold out within an hour. Enthused by the response, the makers then re-released the film in India on August 9 to coincide with Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The film made Rs 1.5 crore at the box office in its second innings. Several other Telugu films have been re-released since then.

Recently, PVR Cinemas re-released romance films in different languages including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi, 1995), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (Tamil, 2010), Hridayam (Malayalam, 2022), Googly (Kannada, 2013), Geetha Govindam (Telugu, 2018) and Titanic (English, 1997). The films were screened in PVR theatres across the country to coincide with Valentine’s Day week, and viewers also had the option of choosing private screenings at select luxury cinema halls.

Last year, PVR and the Film Heritage Foundation hosted a ‘Bachchan: Back to the Beginning’ film festival, with 11 Amitabh Bachchan films re-releasing across 17 cities over a period of four days. These included 1970s’ blockbusters such as Don, Deewar and Amar Akbar Anthony. A Dilip Kumar retrospective followed in December 2022, to coincide with the Nehruvian era star's 100th birth anniversary.

Several Hollywood films, too, have been re-released over the years – some because they were good films that underperformed and others to create box office records. For instance, Marvel’s move to re-release the box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame in June 2019 after its initial release in April that same year, was seen as an attempt to beat Avatar’s (2009) record of holding the highest ever box office collections. The makers added a few special features to draw the crowds back to theatres once again.

In India, the re-release phenomenon is largely confined to superstar films from the past, particularly releases from the 1990s and early 2000s. These are films that are of interest to the majority of theatre-going audience today; they’re familiar with the titles and have the time and disposable income to go to theatres to watch them. They’re also curious to see what the digitally remastered version looks like. When Rajinikanth’s blockbuster action film Baashha was re-released in 2017, for instance, a team from Prasad EFX worked on the film’s visual effects.

Remastering involves improving the audio and video quality of the original recording through modern technology. The print is scanned frame by frame, converted to 4K resolution and the sound is enhanced to Dolby Atmos. Spadikam reportedly cost the makers Rs 2 crore to remaster. The film made back the cost and then some, but not all such initiatives are profitable. For instance, the Hindi classic Sholay (1975) was converted into the 3D format and re-released in 2014. The film did impressive business of around Rs 10 crore, but the conversion to 3D reportedly cost the makers Rs 25 crore.

Re-releasing very old films is more expensive and time-consuming because it requires film restoration and not just remastering. The former comes with several challenges, including finding a clear copy of the film that has minimal damage. Each frame is then reconstructed, scanned and converted into a high-definition digital image and further processed. While these classics still have dedicated fans, they may not be profitable when re-released now, considering the age demographic that makes up the majority of the audience.

With the growth of OTT platforms, film piracy and TV channels telecasting old films repeatedly, producers can’t hope to make huge numbers from theatrical re-releases. It works only for blockbusters that have aged well and are still seen as relevant – and even then, only if the cost of re-releasing is recovered from the ticket sales. Theatre owners encourage re-releases during dry weeks when there are no major releases as they see it as a win-win for them and producers. For ageing superstars, too, it can come as a shot in the arm to receive love from the audience all over again for the same film. Their way of saying, “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.”