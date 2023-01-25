 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'DDLJ': As 'Pathaan' hits the theatres, SRK’s longest-screened movie continues to get love

Devanshi Doshi
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

With every new Shah Rukh Khan film, the love for the old grows deeper. Mumbai's Maratha Mandir stands testimony to that. The low-priced tickets of SRK's 28-year-old 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' at the single-screen theatre still sells like hot cakes to the masses, attracting the post-DDLJ-era Gen Z.

DDLJ running at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. (Photo: Devanshi Doshi)

It's been 28 years, but Simran (Kajol) still looks out of a window dreamily, and says, “Haan, aisa pehli baar hua hai satra athra saalon mein. Anjana ajnabi koi aane laga hai khayalo mein.” The audience knows what is coming next; they have seen it all before. And yet, just after this sequence, as the trumpet plays in the background and a young boy runs in the rain with a football tucked under his right arm, everyone in the cinema hall is up on their feet, hollering and hooting, dancing and whistling. It is 11.42 am. Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, has once again made his entry in the imposing hall of Maratha Mandir and in the hearts of Bollywood lovers. It is a daily affair.

'DDLJ' memorabilia in the display case at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai. (Photo: Devanshi Doshi)

The King of Bollywood is to be seen in cinemas today onwards in the much-anticipated movie Pathaan. He will return to the big screen after four long and tardy years and fans cannot keep calm.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, more commonly known as DDLJ, has been playing in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir since its release in 1995. The single-screen cinema, one of the very few ones surviving in the city of Bollywood, takes in hundreds of DDLJ fans every day for the 11.30 am show. On a weekday, the audience easily crosses the mark of 150. On weekends, it surges up to 400-500.