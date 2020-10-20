172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|ddlj-25-years-celebration-srk-kajol-change-twitter-names-to-raj-and-simran-what-co-actors-said-5986551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DDLJ 25 years celebration: Shahrukh Khan, Kajol change names on Twitter to Raj and Simran

SRK and Kajol also took it a step further and changed their display pictures to the characters from their film.

Moneycontrol News

The 90's romantic Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge on October 20, has completed its 25 years. To celebrate this day, the lead actors Shahrukh Khan and Kajol who became the most iconic onscreen couple have on social media changed their names to their character names, Raj and Simran.

The actors also took it a step further and changed their display pictures to the characters from their film.

Shahrukh Khan posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf"

Close

Kajol also thanked her fans for the unconditional support and love the film received.

related news

She wrote, "Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you".

Not only the lead actors, the supporting actors - Parmeet Sethi who played Kajol's fiancée, Anaita Adajania who played Kajol's friend also changed their names to Kuldeep Singh and Sheena respectively.

Parmeet Sethi, wrote on Twitter: "25 years wow! Thank you for showering love and support for this amazing film. And thank you Adi Chopra for making me part of history!!! I am truly humbled!!#DDLJ25 @yrf @iamsrk @itsKajolD"


Anaita Adajania who played Kajol's friend character Sheena wrote, "#DDLJ25 The film is magical and what an amazing experience. Time flies and this film will always be special. @yrf thanks Adi!"

Anupam Kheer too changed his display picture to celebrate this day. He shared a short video from the film showing the father-son relation. 



The director Yash Raj Film also posted on Twitter celebrating the epic love story.

The movie also had stellar actors like the late Amrish Puri, Farida Jalla, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri and others. Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The movie is still running in Maratha Mandir.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Anupam Kher #Bollywood #DDLJ #Entertainment #Kajol #Shah Rukh Khan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.