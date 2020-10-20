DDLJ 25 years celebration: Shahrukh Khan, Kajol change names on Twitter to Raj and Simran

The 90's romantic Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge on October 20, has completed its 25 years. To celebrate this day, the lead actors Shahrukh Khan and Kajol who became the most iconic onscreen couple have on social media changed their names to their character names, Raj and Simran.

The actors also took it a step further and changed their display pictures to the characters from their film.

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special.

#DDLJ25

@yrf



Shahrukh Khan posted a video on Twitter and wrote,

Kajol also thanked her fans for the unconditional support and love the film received.

She wrote, "Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you".



Raj & Simran!

Not only the lead actors, the supporting actors - Parmeet Sethi who played Kajol's fiancée, Anaita Adajania who played Kajol's friend also changed their names to Kuldeep Singh and Sheena respectively.

25 years wow! Thank you for showering love and support for this amazing film. And thank you Adi Chopra for making me part of history!!! I am truly humbled!!

#DDLJ25

@iamsrk

@itsKajolD"

Parmeet Sethi, wrote on Twitter: "@yrf

Anaita Adajania who played Kajol's friend character Sheena wrote, "#DDLJ25 The film is magical and what an amazing experience. Time flies and this film will always be special. @yrf thanks Adi!"



#DDLJ25

Anupam Kheer too changed his display picture to celebrate this day. He shared a short video from the film showing the father-son relation.

“हम तो सब हिंदुस्तान में फ़ेल हुए, तूने लंदन में फ़ेल हो कर दिखा दिया..."

"मोहब्बत का नाम आज भी मोहब्बत है, ये ना कभी बदली है और न कभी बदलेगी.." Proud to be part of this film which completes 25 years today.



The director Yash Raj Film also posted on Twitter celebrating the epic love story.

The director Yash Raj Film also posted on Twitter celebrating the epic love story.

The movie also had stellar actors like the late Amrish Puri, Farida Jalla, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri and others. Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The movie is still running in Maratha Mandir.