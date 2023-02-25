Potluck started out as a nod to the Indian joint family tradition: Ira Dubey

Season one of the SonyLIV sitcom Potluck established the dynamics of the Shastri family that gathered for a weekly Sunday potluck initiated by patriarch Govind (Jatin Sial). Also at the table were Govind’s wife Pramila (Kitu Gidwani), their two sons Vikrant (Cyrus Sahukar) and Dhruv (Harman Singha) with their wives Akanksha (Ira Dubey) and Nidhi (Salonie Patel), respectively, and Govind and Pramila’s third child Prerna (Shikha Talsania).

Potluck 2, which is now streaming, continues to follow the trials and tribulations of this modern Indian family. The weekly potluck is no longer a magnet, but the interpersonal relationships and everyday challenges of life continue to be the themes in the show.

Cyrus Sahukar in Potluck 2

Ira Dubey and Cyrus Sahukar who play Akanksha and Vikrant, the working parents of three children, shared details about what one can expect from the new season and what’s in store for their nuclear family unit.

What is in store for Vikrant and Akanksha in the new season?

Ira: If the first season showed you this family of Shastris and the nuclear family, the second season explores gender roles in a light-hearted manner. Vikrant is working from home (WFH) on his start-up while Akanksha, post Covid, goes back to a proper job at a start-up where the office is populated with Gen-Z types. How does she deal with that generational thing? There is a focus on parenting, too: how do you balance work, home and raising three children and continue to be ‘super dad’ and ‘super mom’.

Cyrus: By the end of the first season, Vikrant made peace with his dad and that his dad had put them through drama for a potluck. In season two he is navigating parenthood. Vikrant is not as wealthy as his brother. Both he and Akanksha need to work. She has just taken on a new job. He works from home, while looking after twins and a daughter. He is over committed and though he thinks of himself as a maverick, he is learning that being a cool dad is not quite the same as day-to-day parenting while juggling WFH.

Ira, specifically, how does your character develop?

One of the things I shared with creators is that we need to go outside of the family and the potluck and see the Shastris in other aspects of their lives. Things are going to open up – like the gently opening buds of a flower. For example, Akanksha is back at work and we see her in the workplace. I really had fun with that.

Food was a glue in season one. Was food important off screen too?

Ira: Totally. We were always in each other’s vanity vans wondering where the next meal was coming from. It was very much a part of our daily routine. We shot the first season in a bio-bubble in Delhi for 18-19 days. That also helped build chemistry and bonding for the cast. Right from then, in the middle of Covid in 2020, we were obsessed with food and figuring out how to sneak Swiggy orders into the hotel.

Cyrus: Oh yeah. It was very important. We were perpetually discussing food and I could discern someone’s mood depending on what they were eating. On a good day, someone would have a salad, but on a low day that person would be chomping on dessert. I have to eat rice, even though I know it will give me a mild food coma afterwards.

As an ensemble cast in a sitcom, do you rehearse the scenes or is there space for improvisation, even within the tight sets and staging?

Ira: The way we shoot the show is consuming. Fortunately, having worked together before, Cyrus and I have a comfort level, whereas for the other actors, chemistry building happens during script sessions and table reads. There is a little room for improv – the genre also allows for that, but mostly it is a question of time and how prepared you are.

Ira Dubey in Potluck 2

Cyrus: I have only had training in improv. I was 18 when I joined MTV. It’s the only skill I can say I am good at. The rest needs a lot of work. I love playing and moving around and some directors, like Rajat Kapoor, use improv very well. But it was not possible here. I learned not to throw my co-actors off. Even my wife tells me to calm down on the improvisation. If I can smell a space to add my madness, I will. But in a web series like this one, there is very little time so I follow the director and stick to the lines. And if I have an idea, I discuss it beforehand.

The show is built on an idea of one kind of modern family in an Indian context. This is quite a vanilla family, isn’t it?

Cyrus: When I see Potluck, I find it very calming, because these are normal people and you spend 10 minutes with them and realise that no one is really normal. They all have eccentricities. Everything is normal and peaceful till it unravels into a certain level of crazy.

Ira: I do believe it is vanilla but to achieve that which is accessible, relatable and breezy is a big feat. Credit to the team. Initially the topic was the patriarch staging a way of getting the family together. That was a nod to the tradition of the Indian joint family. No matter how modern Indians become, somewhere the rootedness of the large emotional family sucks you back in. Then there are Nidhi and Dhruv, who don’t want kids. They are ambitious and driven. Vikrant and Akanksha wanted children and then, unexpectedly, had three. They are coping and trying to make ends meet. Shikha plays Prerna, who in many ways is the heroine of the show representing the modern confident Indian woman. Pramila is very clearly and confidently saying a woman at 60 can do whatever she wants.

Which character from the ensemble do you identify with the most?

Ira: I think I have a little bit of each character in me. You see yourself in all these women. I am not married or a mother of three but I identify with Akanksha’s ambition and how cool she is. I relate to Nidhi’s independence and her romantic nature. I connect with Prerna’s creativity and free-spiritedness.

Cyrus: I would say a mix of Vikrant and Dhruv because I have a highly agreeable character and have often paid the price for the over-agreeability, as someone who always wants peace. Over the years, you realise that is not the answer. Professionally I am more Vikrant and emotionally I am more like Dhruv.