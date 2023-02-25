 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Potluck started out as a nod to the Indian joint family tradition: Ira Dubey

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Feb 25, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Cyrus Sahukar and Ira Dubey on season 2 of Potluck, the modern Indian family, which characters they identify with and how food became so important during these shoots.

The ensemble cast of Potluck Season 2 on SonyLIV.

Season one of the SonyLIV sitcom Potluck established the dynamics of the Shastri family that gathered for a weekly Sunday potluck initiated by patriarch Govind (Jatin Sial). Also at the table were Govind’s wife Pramila (Kitu Gidwani), their two sons Vikrant (Cyrus Sahukar) and Dhruv (Harman Singha) with their wives Akanksha (Ira Dubey) and Nidhi (Salonie Patel), respectively, and Govind and Pramila’s third child Prerna (Shikha Talsania).

Potluck 2, which is now streaming, continues to follow the trials and tribulations of this modern Indian family. The weekly potluck is no longer a magnet, but the interpersonal relationships and everyday challenges of life continue to be the themes in the show.

Cyrus Sahukar in Potluck 2

Ira Dubey and Cyrus Sahukar who play Akanksha and Vikrant, the working parents of three children, shared details about what one can expect from the new season and what’s in store for their nuclear family unit.