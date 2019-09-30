Cutting long story short: Check out the television channel dedicated to short films

Remember when Period. End of Sentence won an Oscar this year? A film that gave people a lot to think about in a short amount of time. That’s what short content does, and if you are looking for more such films, there is a channel offering just that.

Headquartered in London, ShortsTV - a linear television channel - is dedicated to short-form video entertainment, including movies and series.

Distributed globally, the channel came to India last year in November, first on Tata Sky and now it has partnered with three more DTH (direct to home) platforms.

It is now available without ads on Dish TV, d2h and on Airtel Digital TV.

The new partnerships have helped ShortsTV reach over 60 million households in India.

While Tata Sky helped ShortsTV reach the urban market, the new partners will help it reach the second and third-tier cities and towns in the country.

But are Indians interested in short-form content?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive of ShortsTV, said, “In India, shorts have not been of much interest to the audience but 10 years ago couple of Indian short films got selected for the Oscars like Ashwin Kumar’s film Little Terrorist. Also, the likes of Anurag Kashyap have started making shorts. Now, there are well-made short films in India and there is an audience that has gotten used to watching short films online.”

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Ali Hussein, COO, Eros Digital had said that in 2017, one of the top 10 emerging trends in the online video consumption space was that viewers preferred shorter and crisper content.

Reports suggest that 85 percent of the internet audience prefer videos that are 10 minutes or under.

This is why short films like Tisca Chopra’s Chutney or Radhika Apte-starrer Ahalya have crossed millions of views on the internet.

“I think there is a big development in filmmaking that is coming out that will change the way Indian films are made,” added Pilcher.

Banking on this interest amid Indian audience, ShortsTV is offering 600 films which is around 100 hours in the country. Across all markets, the channel has a total catalogue of 13,000 titles accounting for 4,000 to 5,000 hours of content.

“We have partnered with people who have released shorts and are bringing all of their shorts on television for the first time,” said Pilcher.

ShortsTV India has collaborated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, Terribly Tiny Tales, Whistling Woods and Humara Movies.

But ShortsTV is not only bringing shorts to viewers, it is doing more.

ShortsTV’s Best of India Short Film Festival not only shortlists up to five Indian short films to compete for an Oscar, the winners also get a week-long theatrical release in Hollywood theaters.

“We created the Best of India Short Film Festival to get Indian talent into the mainstream of the Academy of Motion Pictures Award consideration and to give Indian talent a chance to bring home an Oscar that was made in India,” said Pilcher.

The festival winner last year was Mumbai based filmmaker Chintan Sarda and his short film Shunyata, featuring Jackie Shroff in a leading role. This year it was Half Full starring veteran Naseeruddin Shah and Vikrant Massey.

In addition, ShortsTV this year in partnership with PVR released Oscar nominated short films in nine cities across India.

What more is ShortsTV planning in India?

Pilcher said that India is a movie market and it has got educated movie watching audience. Hence, there will be a lot of focus on India.

“We are talking to production companies (for more films). We are rolling out in the second half short series and a movie series early next year.