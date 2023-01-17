 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Curtain raiser | Sundance 2023: Screen time for India's fears and frustrations

Ranjita Ganesan
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Four titles set in India are travelling to the Utah-based Sundance Film Festival, from January 19-29. This edition of the event will highlight stories of personal strife and international wars.

If India's forthcoming run at Sundance 2023 had a theme, it would probably be the wilderness. Elephants, fish, white ants, and nocturnal beasts mark the stories featuring the country that will make their debut at the Utah-based film festival.

Sundance platforms independent dramatic features and documentaries and brings some of the first international film showings of the calendar year. Titles that premiere there contend with the most troubling questions of the present moment.

Indian filmmakers have regularly taken their work to the festival, particularly after the Sundance Institute began organising screenwriters and directors’ labs in the region. Such interactions have helped produce films including Margarita with a Straw (2014), Lunchbox (2015), and Fire in the Mountains (2021).

Of documentary, episodes, and shorts 

Sundance Film Festival is biggest film festival to start the festival calendar year, and Sundance has been instrumental for pushing the Indian documentary. It was here that Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Sen's documentary on Khabar Lahariya picked up two awards and then headed to the Oscars 2022, after a series of wins. This was followed by Shaunak Sen's talk of the town All That Breathes last year, which won the top prize at Sundance, many awards across the world, and is now shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 (the result of the final nominations will be out on January 24). This year, too, there's a Jamia Millia Islamia alumna at the Sundance.

At this edition of the festival (January 19-29), Against the Tide, a part of the World Cinema Documentary screenings, will be India’s lone competition entry. Director Sarvnik Kaur promises to take viewers to Mumbai’s seas where a close friendship between two Koli fishermen has hit choppy waters. While one of the film’s subjects sticks firmly to the traditional wisdom of his indigenous ancestors, the other starts experimenting with the environmentally-suspect technologies of modern fishing. Kaur previously co-directed Soz: A Ballad of Maladies (2016), about music as a form of resistance for the people of Kashmir. It won the National Award for Best Debut Film the same year.