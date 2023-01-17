Curtain raiser | Sundance 2023: Screen time for India's fears and frustrations

Indians showcase at Sundance Film Festival 2023. (Photos courtesy of Sundance Institute)

If India's forthcoming run at Sundance 2023 had a theme, it would probably be the wilderness. Elephants, fish, white ants, and nocturnal beasts mark the stories featuring the country that will make their debut at the Utah-based film festival.

Sundance platforms independent dramatic features and documentaries and brings some of the first international film showings of the calendar year. Titles that premiere there contend with the most troubling questions of the present moment.

Indian filmmakers have regularly taken their work to the festival, particularly after the Sundance Institute began organising screenwriters and directors’ labs in the region. Such interactions have helped produce films including Margarita with a Straw (2014), Lunchbox (2015), and Fire in the Mountains (2021).

Of documentary, episodes, and shorts

Sundance Film Festival is biggest film festival to start the festival calendar year, and Sundance has been instrumental for pushing the Indian documentary. It was here that Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Sen's documentary on Khabar Lahariya picked up two awards and then headed to the Oscars 2022, after a series of wins. This was followed by Shaunak Sen's talk of the town All That Breathes last year, which won the top prize at Sundance, many awards across the world, and is now shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 (the result of the final nominations will be out on January 24). This year, too, there's a Jamia Millia Islamia alumna at the Sundance.

At this edition of the festival (January 19-29), Against the Tide, a part of the World Cinema Documentary screenings, will be India’s lone competition entry. Director Sarvnik Kaur promises to take viewers to Mumbai’s seas where a close friendship between two Koli fishermen has hit choppy waters. While one of the film’s subjects sticks firmly to the traditional wisdom of his indigenous ancestors, the other starts experimenting with the environmentally-suspect technologies of modern fishing. Kaur previously co-directed Soz: A Ballad of Maladies (2016), about music as a form of resistance for the people of Kashmir. It won the National Award for Best Debut Film the same year.

A still from Against the Tide by Sarvnik Kaur, an official selection of the World Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Snooker Club Films, courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Two dramatic short films set in India will be screened too. Shalini Adnani, a Chilean-Indian filmmaker, will explore emotions attached with homecoming and material memory in White Ant. Its protagonist, played by Denzil Smith, travels from Mumbai to his village to fight the termites that have taken over his childhood home. Adnani’s debut feature, Kollam, is also in the works in India.

Denzil Smith appears in 'White Ant' by Shalini Adnani, an official selection of the Shorts program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Adric Watson, courtesy of Sundance Institute)

A night-time investigation of child abuse will be at the centre of Nocturnal Burger, which plays out in the financial capital. Director Reema Maya employs senses of fantasy, trauma, paranoia, and precaution in her exploration of the crime. The film has music by Suryakant Sawhney (Lifafa). This is Maya's second short film, following Kani Kusruti-starrer Counterfeit Kunkoo (2017), also set in Mumbai, where a woman struggles to rent a room after leaving her husband.

A still from Reema Maya's 'Nocturnal Burger', officially selected in the Short Film Program at Sundance Film Festival 2023. (Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)

An investigation also forms the core of Poacher, an indie episodic from India that will enjoy festival play. Director Richie Mehta, known for Season 1 of Delhi Crime (2019), which had also shown at Sundance before Netflix picked it up, stays with the genre of procedural drama here. Only this time, the story moves to the country’s south and involves elephants murdered in the forests of Kerala.

Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan in Richie Mehta's series 'Poacher' will show at Sundance Film Festival 2023. (Photo: Johan Heurlin Aidt, courtesy of Sundance Institute)

International and US indie line-up

Three films from Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion for close to a year, stand out in the world documentary selection. For 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov turned the camera on himself and a team of war correspondents in Ukraine, to document the challenges in reporting as death, destruction, and misinformation struck the besieged city.

In Iron Butterflies, Roman Liubyi seeks to piece together what happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur which was shot down by Russian forces over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people. The short documentary Liturgy of Anti-tank Obstacles was filmed in western Ukraine, where sculptors who once made religious statues were retraining to build anti-tank obstacles to ward off the Russian invasion.

Another strife-torn region of the present moment, Iran, has also inspired fiction and non-fiction films exploring the Iranian identity. Director Noora Niasari debuts with the feature Shayda, highlighting the compassion and confliction of one Iranian woman and also her courageous bid for her rights to divorce her husband, keep her daughter, and choose the way she dresses. The film is produced by Cate Blanchett, among others. Joonam and The Persian Version, in the US documentary and dramatic competitions respectively, reflect on the Iranian diasporic identity and Iranian-American experience.

AUM: The Cult at the End of the World will revisit one of the most shocking acts of terrorism from 1990s Japan. Debutant documentarians Ben Braun and Chiaki Yanagimoto use findings from journalists David E Kaplan and Andrew Marshall to trace the rise of Japan’s Aum Shinrikyo cult which carried out a deadly sarin attack in the Tokyo subway in 1995.

American documentaries will also dive into the lives of artists and public figures, including rock and roll musician Little Richard, child star-turned-80s icon Brooke Shields, and video art pioneer Nam June Paik.

The US dramatic premieres promise big names. All our AI concerns come to comedic life in The Pod Generation, featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Emilia Clarke as a couple trying to start a family with a futuristic artificial womb. Two much-touted screen adaptations are heading to Sundance. There is the Anne Hathaway-starrer Eileen, written and produced by American author Ottessa Moshfegh based on her first novel.

Also premiering this year is a screen version of Cat Person, a viral essay by Kristen Roupenian published in The New Yorker. Susanna Fogel, co-writer of the very clever Booksmart (2019), will direct this film about an uncomfortable relationship between a young woman and an older man. What is also interesting is that the adaptation is expected to be, as lead actor Emilia Jones describes it, “kind of a thriller”. A little more of the wilderness.